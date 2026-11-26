Kevin Durant is closing in on Kobe Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after reaching another career milestone against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

The Houston Rockets star became the fifth player in league history to reach 33,000 regular-season points, joining four of the most recognisable figures in basketball.

Durant, 38, achieved the feat against his former team, helping Houston improve to 14-5 with a 116-104 win.

Having overtaken Michael Jordan last season, Durant has his eyes set on surpassing another NBA legend before the end of the current campaign.

Kevin Durant Joins Exclusive Club After Reaching 33,000 Points

Durant came into Wednesday’s matchup needing 14 points to reach the 33,000 club, and it took less than two quarters for him to get there.

His landmark basket came from beyond the arc before halftime, with the Rockets posting a special celebration on social media.

Durant ended the night with 33,006 career points, leaving Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James ahead of him in the NBA’s scoring rankings.

The two-time NBA champion needs another 638 points to move outright into fourth place.

Currently averaging 21.6 points per game, Durant would need around 30 more appearances to overtake Los Angeles Lakers icon Bryant, who sits at 33,643.

The veteran’s achievements are only a taste of what could have been, had several injury issues not plagued his career.

Most notably, an Achilles injury kept Durant out for the entire 2019-20 season.

This year, though, he has been climbing back through the ranks as part of an impressive Rockets team.

Earlier this season, he overtook Shaquille O’Neal in seventh for the league’s all-time field goals made.

Kevin Durant Continues to Impress in 20th NBA Season

Kevin Durant Clashes With Dillon Brooks on Historic Night

Durant’s evening ended in controversy following a heated exchange with former Rockets forward Dillon Brooks.

The pair confronted each other with less than 30 seconds remaining, prompting officials to give technical fouls to both players.

Having already received a tech, Brooks was ejected from the game.

Durant addressed the confrontation with reporters post-match, saying: “I said some things that he probably didn’t like and he addressed it right there.

“And I can respect that as a man… it didn’t get farther than that. But if it does get farther than that, I’ll be ready for that too.”