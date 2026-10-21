Houston Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Sends Clear Message About Reed Sheppard’s Role

The Houston Rockets head coach confirmed that Reed Sheppard will be a huge part of the offense. Udoka said “Yes, Reed will be a huge part of what we do.” With a larger role, the question now becomes how Sheppard fits into a deeper backcourt.

Houston Rockets need Reed Sheppard’s Shooting Ability

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball against Marcus Smart #36 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Rockets need consistent shooting this year and Sheppard is the perfect place to go for that. He shot 39.4% from three last season on 7 attempts per game. His shooting gives Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun a lot more space to work with. It also allows an athletic guard like Amen Thompson to get downhill and attack the paint.

Sheppard is a player that you can’t help off of and teams need a constant body near him. His ability to make threes at a high clip puts stress on defenses that want to double Sengun and Durant. Teams will either have to let those two go one on one or leave Sheppard open. Consistent shooting is something the Rockets were missing in the playoffs.

The Competition for Playing Time

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 15: Ajay Mitchell #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder defends Fred Vanvleet #5 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of the game at Toyota Center on October 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Sheppard is competing for minutes with guys that are established playmakers and defenders. Outside of his shooting, defense and playmaking will be key in him getting more minutes. Fred Vanvleet and Amen Thompson are starters who both defend really well. Marcus Smart is a former Defensive Player of the year and can playmake. Bogdan Bogdanovic has always been a good shooter and can have big nights.

Sheppard has shown signs of being a solid defender. Playing under coach Udoka you almost have to be a good defender. Sheppard must be able to guard if he wants to stay in the games for long periods of time. Houston has a deep backcourt that will all be fighting for minutes this season.

What Sheppard Must Prove

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Luke Kennard #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles into the defense of Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game One of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Sheppard must focus on defensive positioning, creating off the dribble, and making quick decisions. He is more known as a catch and shoot type of player right now. That narrative will need to change and he must become better off the dribble. He will need to utilize screens more and be able to make decisions off of the screens being set.

His shooting will definitely get him playing time, but his defense and quick decision making will keep him on the floor. He needs to use his quickness and speed to create turnovers and allow Houston to get in transition. He is poised for a season that can potentially see him get the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Udoka clearly already has a lot of confidence in Sheppard. He speaks very highly of him and wants him to be a bigger part of what the team does. Sheppard will get his opportunity, but he must become more of a two-way player than a guy known as a shooter.