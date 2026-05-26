Rockets Eye Celtics Star Jaylen Brown After All-NBA Honor

Fresh off another All-NBA selection, Jaylen Brown has quickly found himself at the center of new offseason speculation involving the Houston Rockets.

Brown earned Second Team All-NBA honors Sunday after delivering arguably the best campaign of his career for the Boston Celtics, Mass Live reports. The star wing averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while helping Boston win 56 games despite extended stretches without Jayson Tatum in the lineup.

The Celtics star narrowly missed out on First Team honors, finishing sixth in the final voting. Brown later addressed the results during a Twitch stream and offered a candid response about how he believes he is perceived around the league.

“I’m not the most-liked, [by] fans or media,” Brown said. “Sometimes I use my platform a little controversial, so I’m surprised I’m on any team, let alone first or second. I’m grateful for everything. I’m not surprised about nothing.”

That recognition now arrives alongside growing chatter about Boston’s long-term roster outlook and whether rival teams could attempt to pry Brown away.

Rockets Connected to Brown Ahead of Offseason

According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, Houston has emerged as one of several teams with “legitimate trade interest” in Brown entering the summer, SI reports.

Stein reported there is belief around the league that Houston, Atlanta, and Portland could become involved in potential superstar trade discussions connected to larger offseason movement around the NBA. The Rockets’ inclusion immediately drew attention because of their aggressive recent history and their existing ties to Brown.

The Rockets have legitimate trade interest in Jaylen Brown, per @TheSteinLine. Houston can build an offer centered around Kevin Durant or Alperen Sengun with future first-round picks and additional assets attached. https://t.co/xJDzOCn7p4 — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) May 25, 2026

Houston already swung a major deal for Kevin Durant last offseason after sending out young talent and draft capital to the Phoenix Suns. Now, the organization appears positioned to evaluate another major move after a postseason run exposed some offensive limitations.

Even against an injury-hit Los Angeles Lakers group missing key contributors, Houston struggled to consistently match top-end scoring talent during stretches of the playoffs. Brown’s profile naturally fits what the Rockets currently lack, a proven two-way scorer capable of carrying offense deep into games.

From a financial standpoint, Houston possesses several pathways to construct a significant offer. Trade frameworks could involve players like Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Clint Capela alongside future first-round picks and additional assets.

Ime Udoka Connection Adds Another Layer

One element that continues to fuel the speculation centers around Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka coached Brown during his lone season leading Boston in 2021-22, and the two developed a strong relationship during that run. Brown publicly supported Udoka throughout his absence from coaching following the 2022-23 season, and league observers have continued to connect the two since Udoka landed in Houston.

Brown’s breakout year only strengthened his value around the league. Along with his All-NBA selection, he also finished sixth in MVP voting behind eventual winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For Boston, any decision involving Brown would reshape the franchise’s future. For Houston, pursuing another established superstar could signal that the organization believes its championship window has officially opened.

As the offseason approaches, Brown’s name continues to gain traction in league circles, and the Rockets appear positioned squarely in the middle of those conversations.