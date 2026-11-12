Houston Rockets Get Major Marcus Smart News After Warriors Punch Incident

The Houston Rockets have learned the full cost of Marcus Smart’s altercation with the Golden State Warriors, and it extends well beyond Wednesday night’s ejection.

The NBA announced Thursday, Nov. 12, that Smart has been suspended three games without pay for throwing a punch that made contact with Warriors center Charles Bassey’s face.

The punishment comes less than 24 hours after Houston’s 115-108 victory over Golden State, during which Smart was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected with 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

According to the NBA’s official announcement, the suspension will begin Friday, Nov. 13, when Houston hosts the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center.

Smart will also miss road games against the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat, leaving the Rockets without one of their veteran defenders for three consecutive contests.

Video of the punch can be seen below.

NBA Suspends Marcus Smart After Punch Against Warriors

Smart’s punishment stems from a confrontation with Bassey late in the third quarter Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The two players became tangled up beneath the basket before exchanging words on the opposite end of the floor. Smart subsequently threw a right-handed punch toward Bassey’s face, prompting teammates and officials to intervene.

Officials reviewed the incident and determined that Smart made contact with Bassey’s nose. The flagrant foul 2 resulted in an automatic ejection.

After the game, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka offered an explanation of what Smart had told him about the confrontation.

“Marcus said they got wrapped up and his elbow, that he had hurt, got bent up,” Udoka said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “So he said something to Bassey and Bassey said, ‘What you gonna do?’ And he did it.”

Bassey offered a different perspective, criticizing Smart’s actions as “fake toughness” after the game.

The altercation quickly became one of the biggest talking points from Houston’s victory. Now, the NBA’s disciplinary decision gives the incident a more significant consequence for the Rockets.

Smart finished Wednesday’s game with six points, two rebounds and one assist in approximately 17 minutes.

When Will Marcus Smart Return to the Houston Rockets?

Assuming no additional absence, Smart will be eligible to return Wednesday, Nov. 18, when Houston visits the Indiana Pacers.

The three-game suspension will keep him out of the following matchups, according to the Rockets’ official schedule:

Friday, Nov. 13: vs. Utah Jazz

Sunday, Nov. 15: at Washington Wizards

Monday, Nov. 16: at Miami Heat

For Houston, the suspension creates an immediate backcourt adjustment.

Smart joined the Rockets in free agency after spending the previous season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year was brought in to provide veteran experience and defensive versatility.

Through his first nine appearances with Houston, Smart was averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, according to ESPN.

His absence could create additional opportunities for young guard Reed Sheppard, particularly as Houston looks to redistribute Smart’s minutes over the next three games.

The timing also carries added significance for the Rockets, who will face Utah in an NBA Cup matchup Friday.

Houston emerged from Wednesday’s confrontation with a victory over Golden State. But the league’s decision ensures the consequences of Smart’s punch will carry into the Rockets’ next three games.