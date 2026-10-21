Hi, Subscriber

Indiana Pacers Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 16: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball while defended by Jaime Jaquez Jr. #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers open the 2026-27 NBA season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pacers visit the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 21, which marks the official return of Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton missed all of last season as he recovered from a torn right Achilles tendon suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report vs. Pelicans

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
GettyTyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the Indiana Pacers’ injury report, six players are dealing with injuries or restrictions. Three players have already been ruled out, one is listed as doubtful and two are tagged as probable.

Johnny Furphy remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee. T.J. McConnell is dealing with a strained right hamstring, while Aaron Nesmith has a left hamstring strain.

Furphy is expected to return midseason, while McConnell and Nesmith are day-to-day.

T.J. McConnell
GettyGuard T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers in action during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 136-110.

On the other hand, Kobe Brown, Jalen Slawson and Braden Smith are not injured but are designated as two-way players for the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Smith will likely be downgraded to out, while Brown and Slawson could get upgraded to available to fill the roster for opening night.

Tyrese Haliburton Cleared to Return

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
GettyTyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dunks in the second half while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Indiana won the game 111-100.

After missing the entire 2025-26 season, Tyrese Haliburton has been cleared to return without any restrictions.

Haliburton told reporters at last month’s media day that he has the green light to play from the get-go.

“I am healthy. I am 100%. There will be no restrictions,” Haliburton said via ESPN. “That is not news. There is no source. I am the source. I’m good. I’m ready to go for the year.”

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle agreed with Haliburton’s news, but he will monitor the pacing for his All-Star point guard.

Pacers Preview

Tyrese Haliburton
GettyTyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers struggled without Tyrese Haliburton last season.

They also dealt with a lot of key injuries, so it was a lost season that ended with a record of 19-63.

The Pacers do have a new starting center in Ivica Zubac, though it cost them a 2026 first-round pick and Bennedict Mathurin.

Nevertheless, the Pacers looked good in the preseason despite going 1-3. Haliburton looks healthy, while the addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. boosts their depth.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Indiana Pacers Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Pacers News

More Heavy on Pacers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x