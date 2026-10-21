Indiana Pacers Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Indiana Pacers open the 2026-27 NBA season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pacers visit the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 21, which marks the official return of Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton missed all of last season as he recovered from a torn right Achilles tendon suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report vs. Pelicans

According to the Indiana Pacers’ injury report, six players are dealing with injuries or restrictions. Three players have already been ruled out, one is listed as doubtful and two are tagged as probable.

Johnny Furphy remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee. T.J. McConnell is dealing with a strained right hamstring, while Aaron Nesmith has a left hamstring strain.

Furphy is expected to return midseason, while McConnell and Nesmith are day-to-day.

On the other hand, Kobe Brown, Jalen Slawson and Braden Smith are not injured but are designated as two-way players for the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Smith will likely be downgraded to out, while Brown and Slawson could get upgraded to available to fill the roster for opening night.

Tyrese Haliburton Cleared to Return

After missing the entire 2025-26 season, Tyrese Haliburton has been cleared to return without any restrictions.

Haliburton told reporters at last month’s media day that he has the green light to play from the get-go.

“I am healthy. I am 100%. There will be no restrictions,” Haliburton said via ESPN. “That is not news. There is no source. I am the source. I’m good. I’m ready to go for the year.”

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle agreed with Haliburton’s news, but he will monitor the pacing for his All-Star point guard.

Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers struggled without Tyrese Haliburton last season.

They also dealt with a lot of key injuries, so it was a lost season that ended with a record of 19-63.

The Pacers do have a new starting center in Ivica Zubac, though it cost them a 2026 first-round pick and Bennedict Mathurin.

Nevertheless, the Pacers looked good in the preseason despite going 1-3. Haliburton looks healthy, while the addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. boosts their depth.