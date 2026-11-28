Those hoping that Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton would make his return before December will have to wait.

Halliburton Officially Ruled Out

Haliburton has officially been ruled out for the Pacers’ game Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. He is listed as out with a left hamstring strain, according to the NBA’s official 3:30 p.m. ET injury report.

As Pacers beat reporter Scott Agness noted in a post on X, Haliburton’s return was expected to come in December, although Haliburton himself had hinted at the possibility of returning slightly earlier.

Pacers Early Season Struggles

The Pacers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers 111-87 on Friday night.

Before going down with a hamstring strain, Haliburton was averaging 21.8 points, 9.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37% from 3-point range through the first four games of the season. Haliburton suffered the injury on Oct.26 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pacers have struggled without their star, who missed all of last season while recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Indiana is 6-13 this season and has endured multiple losing streaks of at least four games. They have won consecutive games only once.

The Pacers will look to secure a win in what they hope will be the final game Halliburton misses because of his latest injury. They’ll have that opportunity against a similarly struggling 6-12 Bulls team.