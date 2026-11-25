Tyrese Haliburton believes some NBA general managers may already be turning to artificial intelligence for trade and roster advice. The possibility worries the Indiana Pacers star.

During an appearance on the Nothing Silent Podcast, Haliburton suggested that executives could be using ChatGPT to identify trade targets and evaluate potential deals instead of relying entirely on their basketball operations staff.

“There’s definitely GMs out there who are asking that question, which is like scary to think about,” Haliburton said.

The two-time All-Star acknowledged that artificial intelligence has legitimate applications. However, he questioned whether it should influence decisions that could alter the direction of an NBA franchise.

Tyrese Haliburton Questions NBA General Managers Using AI

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Haliburton believes basketball itself remains beyond the reach of artificial intelligence.

“Well, I think the game is AI-proof, right?” he said. “The sport of playing basketball is definitely AI-proof.”

However, he sees a different situation developing behind the scenes.

“There’s other things around that I think AI could have and probably currently does have an influence on,” Haliburton said.

He then raised the possibility of general managers consulting ChatGPT before making trades.

“You don’t think that there’s general managers who are asking ChatGPT who’s the right person, who should we be trading for?” he asked.

Haliburton suggested executives might also use the technology to evaluate the financial implications of potential deals.

Although teams employ scouts, analysts and salary-cap specialists for those responsibilities, he believes some executives might prefer immediate answers.

However, Haliburton questioned whether those answers would always be reliable.

“AI doesn’t know everything,” he said.

He also argued that artificial intelligence can produce inaccurate assessments and struggle to interpret certain statistical information.

Haliburton did not identify specific NBA executives who have used ChatGPT to make roster decisions.

His comments reflected his suspicions about the technology rather than confirmed practices within league front offices.

AI-Generated NBA Videos Raise Separate Concerns

Artificial intelligence has also created challenges outside NBA front offices.

AI-generated videos featuring basketball stars have circulated on social media, sometimes making it difficult for viewers to distinguish genuine footage from fabricated content.

In January, Trae Young responded to a fake video depicting him dancing in a locker room.

The growing accessibility of AI video tools has contributed to broader discussions about authenticity and athletes’ likenesses.

Platforms such as makeaivideo let users generate videos from written prompts and other materials, showing how accessible synthetic video production has become.

There is no indication that the platform was involved in the Young incident.

Haliburton also expressed concern about replacing human voices in sports broadcasting.

He argued that fans want genuine reactions from commentators rather than artificial substitutes.

“I think that the human element of it is the most important,” Haliburton said.

Although he believes AI could become more deeply integrated into professional sports, the Pacers guard hopes certain responsibilities remain with people.

His concern goes beyond whether technology can provide a quick answer.

For Haliburton, the bigger question is whether those answers can replace the judgment of people who understand the game.