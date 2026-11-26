The Indiana Pacers are running out of November basketball games for Tyrese Haliburton to play in.

Despite returning to practice this week, Haliburton was officially ruled out for Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the NBA’s Thanksgiving Day injury report.

The All-Star point guard remains sidelined with a left hamstring strain suffered on October 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While Haliburton has already missed 14 consecutive games, Thursday’s designation carries added significance. The 26-year-old recently revealed that his personal goal was to return before December.

He now has only one scheduled game remaining to accomplish that.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Injury Return Window Narrows

In an emotional video published by his production company on November 21, Haliburton discussed the mental toll of another extended absence from basketball.

He also revealed his desired return timeline.

“The goal for me is to be back before the start of December,” Haliburton said.

There had been encouraging developments on that front earlier this week.

The Pacers assigned Haliburton to their NBA G League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, on Tuesday for practice before he rejoined his Indiana teammates Wednesday.

Haliburton told reporters that he completed the team’s practice activities, though he stopped short of committing to playing against Philadelphia.

His latest injury designation leaves Saturday’s road game against the Chicago Bulls as his final opportunity to play in November.

Complicating that possibility, however, is the fact that Indiana will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Haliburton suffered his hamstring injury under similar scheduling circumstances in October and acknowledged Wednesday that the Pacers have established a plan for handling back-to-back games upon his return.

When Will Tyrese Haliburton Return From Injury?

Haliburton has also provided a slightly more flexible timeline for his return.

“My goal is to at least get back by next week at the absolute latest,” Haliburton told reporters Wednesday, via Tony East of Circle City Spin.

Should Haliburton remain sidelined against Chicago, the Pacers’ next scheduled game is Tuesday, December 1, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That would allow Haliburton additional recovery time without having to navigate Indiana’s Thanksgiving weekend back-to-back.

The Pacers have plenty of incentive to exercise caution.

Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. He appeared in just four games this season before suffering his hamstring injury.

In those four appearances, Haliburton averaged 21.8 points and 9.5 assists, helping Indiana to two wins. The Pacers have gone 4-10 without him.

Despite Indiana’s struggles, Haliburton indicated Wednesday that he understands the organization’s desire to avoid a recurring injury that could plague him throughout the season.

His return to practice remains an encouraging development, regardless of Thursday’s injury designation.

But after weeks of anticipation, the Pacers’ franchise point guard still doesn’t have an official return date.