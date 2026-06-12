Austin Reaves Expected to Draw $178.5 Million Nets Offer in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have long viewed Austin Reaves as a key piece of their future. Now, that belief could come with a massive price tag.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, multiple NBA executives expect the Brooklyn Nets to pursue Reaves aggressively if he reaches free agency, with a four-year contract worth $178.5 million potentially on the table. The report immediately raises the stakes for Los Angeles as it prepares for one of the most important decisions of its offseason.

The Nets have the financial flexibility to make a serious run at Reaves. Brooklyn is projected to enter next season with nearly $78 million in available cap space, giving the franchise ample room to present a maximum offer.

For the Lakers, the situation goes beyond simply retaining a productive player. Reaves has evolved into one of the organization’s most valuable assets, and team leadership has consistently treated him that way.

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Lakers Have Viewed Reaves as Untouchable

When the Lakers completed their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic, they reportedly resisted including Reaves in negotiations. Dallas ultimately acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick, but Reaves remained in Los Angeles.

That decision has aged well.

Since signing a four-year, $53.8 million extension that began in 2023, Reaves has continued his rise from undrafted free agent to one of the league’s most reliable guards. Despite numerous trade rumors over the years, Los Angeles never moved him.

The organization appears just as committed now.

Reaves is expected to decline his $14.9 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency, per Lakeshow Life. The Lakers hold an important advantage because they can offer a fifth year and a larger total contract than any rival franchise.

That leverage could prove critical if Brooklyn formally enters the race.

Reaves has also developed a strong connection with Doncic. Reports have indicated that the Lakers star wants the franchise to keep Reaves alongside him as Los Angeles continues building its roster around its younger core.

A Massive Payday Awaits

What makes Reaves’ situation unique is how dramatically he has outperformed expectations.

His basketball journey has been filled with doubts. Critics questioned his athleticism, his upside and whether his college production would translate to the NBA. Even after strong performances at Oklahoma, many evaluators did not view him as a guaranteed professional prospect.

He has spent years proving those assessments wrong.

This season, Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. Those numbers placed him among the league’s most productive guards and strengthened his case for a significant raise.

The challenge for Los Angeles centers on balancing that value against the realities of the modern salary cap.

Jovan Buha recently reported that the Lakers’ offseason priorities place a heavy emphasis on retaining Reaves. The reasoning is straightforward. At 28 years old, he is entering his prime years, while LeBron James, now 41, sits at a different stage of his career.

Still, every dollar matters in the NBA’s restrictive financial landscape.

If Reaves commands a maximum contract, the Lakers will need to determine whether matching that figure remains their best path forward. If they can negotiate a slightly lower number, it could create flexibility to strengthen the roster elsewhere.

For now, though, the message around the league appears clear. Reaves has earned a major payday, and Brooklyn may be prepared to test just how much the Lakers value one of their most important building blocks.