Austin Reaves Predicted to Level Up from Rumored Lakers Coach

In a team built around veterans, the Lakers have three players under the age of 26 who have yet to scratch the surface of their prime — Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Max Christie.

The potential hiring of UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley could benefit the Lakers’ young core, including the player they would select with the No. 17 overall pick on June 26 (unless they trade the pick). According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers front office is hopeful that the Hurley hiring would help the franchise unlock the potential of Reaves & Co.

“Part of the allure of Hurley traces back to the changing landscape of NBA roster building under the collective bargaining agreement,” Woj wrote on June 6, citing the new CBA rules that restrict teams from building super teams. “Because of the roster-building limitations of the new second apron, the ability of big-market teams to construct contending rosters by trading multiple draft picks and young players for a third star player has largely been eliminated.

“Beyond the 17th overall pick in the June draft, the Lakers have a young core of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Max Christie that management believes could show even greater improvement under Hurley’s coaching, sources said.”

Other Lakers such as Cam Reddish, 24, and Jaxson Hayes, 24, could also benefit enormously from the Hurley hire. However, both those former lottery picks have player options on their contracts that they have to exercise before the start of free agency.

Track Record of Developing Players

Hurley — who guided UConn to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2024 — could potentially leave Connecticut after going 141-58 in his six seasons at the program. The son of Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley Sr., Hurley previously built college programs at Wagner and Rhode Island before taking the reins of UConn in 2018.

Hurley’s dominant run in college has made him a highly-coveted NBA coach, per Wojnarowski.

“After historically dominant back-to-back national title seasons, Hurley has emerged as the most coveted coach in the sport — and the possibility of him leaving UConn and the Big East for the Lakers has massive implications for college basketball and the NBA,” Woj wrote on June 6. Hurley has constructed a juggernaut that has lapped the sport, culminating with the NCAA’s first repeat champion in 17 years and a performance that produced the biggest point differential in tournament history at 140 points.

Next Lakers Coach Finalized?

ESPN reported on June 6 that Hurley was traveling to Southern California to meet Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka and Governor Jeanie Buss — with the Purple & Gold franchise “eager” to put pen to paper and finalize a deal.

As such, the Lakers could finalize Darvin Ham’s successor ahead of the June 26-27 NBA Draft. Typically, front offices seek the advice of coaches with their draft selections. If the Lakers and Hurley were to agree to a deal, the college coaching extraordinaire could potentially make the call on the players Lakers select at No. 17 and No. 55.

Bronny James — the son of LeBron James — has been earmarked as a potential Lakers selection in the second round. Some have even suggested the idea of the Lakers using their first-round pick on the 19-year-old former USC Trojan.

It’s also worth noting that UConn’s Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle and Tristan Newton, who won college titles under Hurley, have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.