Bronny James Gets Honest About Lakers Future After LeBron’s Exit

Bronny James wants to give people a reason to talk about his game. With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Lakers guard enters his third NBA season facing a crowded backcourt and a personal challenge: establishing himself beyond his father’s name.

At Lakers media day Monday, Bronny explained why building his own career remains his strongest motivation.

His father’s departure separates their professional paths. It does not automatically clear a place in the Lakers’ rotation, where Bronny will have to turn improvement into minutes.

Bronny James Wants to Prove Himself Beyond LeBron’s Name

During his media day interview, Bronny described how that ambition shapes his daily approach.

“I think for me, just the motivating factor of creating my own path and my own career just makes me want to get up every day and work hard and come in the gym and learn from guys that have been here longer than me,” he said.

“I think it’s just something that I’ve followed my entire life. You guys know me as Bronny. My real name is LeBron. I’ve been doing this for however long. So I think it’s a motivating factor for me, just getting up every day and trying to prove myself as Bronny instead of LeBron.”

Asked about the family conversations surrounding LeBron’s move to the 76ers, Bronny said there was little discussion. Each understood what the other wanted professionally.

“He’s got his own path and I got my own,” Bronny said.

He expressed happiness for his father and excitement about facing him on Christmas. Before that reunion, however, Bronny has a training camp to navigate.

Lakers’ Roster Crunch Leaves Bronny Competing for Minutes

Los Angeles enters camp with 16 guaranteed standard contracts, one above the regular-season maximum. The Lakers must trade or waive at least one player before opening night.

Keeping a roster spot and earning a rotation role are separate challenges.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves lead the backcourt. Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes offer established alternatives, while Jaden Hardy adds another scoring guard. That leaves Bronny competing for opportunities behind players with clearer paths to minutes.

Bronny averaged 2.9 points, 1.2 assists and 0.5 rebounds in 8.9 minutes across 42 games last season. He shot 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, showing progress while still working toward a consistent role.

Coach JJ Redick has publicly backed Bronny’s ability heading into camp.

“He’s a good basketball player,” Redick said on ESPN LA 710. “We’re excited to have him, and we’re excited to coach him this year.”

That endorsement gives Bronny encouragement, but camp will test how his shooting, defense and decision-making fit the Lakers’ needs.

He credited the team’s summer trip to Slovenia with helping newcomers connect through practices and time together away from basketball. Now those relationships move into a competitive setting, with roles still being established.

Asked whether playing without his father excited him, Bronny did not hesitate.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “I’m ready to get out there and play.”