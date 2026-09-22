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Lakers Put 3 Players on Notice in Major Bronny James Roster Boost

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San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have one roster spot too many and roughly a month to fix it.

That is not necessarily bad news for Bronny James.

With training camp approaching, the Lakers are carrying 16 players on guaranteed standard contracts, one above the NBA’s regular-season maximum of 15. California Post’s Khobi Price identified Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt as the three Lakers most likely to be traded or waived before opening night.

Bronny was not among them.

For a player whose roster security has been debated throughout the offseason, that omission matters.

Lakers Have 3 Clear Roster-Cut Candidates

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyBronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to Dalton Knecht during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Lakers’ preferred solution would be a trade, but that is easier said than done.

Vanderbilt and Knecht both carried negative trade-value concerns earlier in the offseason. Vanderbilt’s contract, which pays him $12.4 million this season and includes a $13.3 million player option for 2027-28, was viewed around the league as difficult to move without additional incentive. Knecht’s value also slipped after he fell out of JJ Redick’s rotation and failed to build on the promise of his rookie year.

Knecht averaged 4.2 points in 10.2 minutes last season after putting up 9.1 points per game as a rookie.

That leaves Hardy, acquired from Washington in the Deandre Ayton trade, as a cleaner financial exit if Los Angeles cannot find a deal.

Bronny James Showed Progress Last Season

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One
Getty Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles into the defense of Aaron Holiday of the Houston Rockets during the first half of Game One of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Bronny’s case is different.

He appeared in 42 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 assists in 8.9 minutes while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range.

Those are modest numbers, but they represented clear progress.

The more encouraging moment came in the first round against Houston.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves unavailable for Game 3, James played 15 meaningful minutes and finished with five points, four assists and two rebounds while shooting 2-for-5 from the field.

That was not garbage time. Redick trusted him in a playoff game when the Lakers were short on ballhandlers, giving the 21-year-old a chance to show he could function in a real postseason rotation.

Bronny Appears Safer Entering Training Camp

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five
Getty Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

That does not guarantee Bronny a rotation spot this season.

He still has to defend at the point of attack, make open 3-pointers and prove he can handle limited minutes without needing the ball.

But the roster math now appears to be working in his favor.

Vanderbilt is difficult to move because of his contract. Knecht’s trade value has dipped. Hardy offers a cleaner path to roster compliance. Bronny, meanwhile, is inexpensive, young and showed enough progress last season to justify another developmental year.

Earlier in the offseason, James had been mentioned as a possible roster casualty.

The latest reporting points elsewhere.

For Bronny, that is meaningful news before training camp even begins.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Lakers Put 3 Players on Notice in Major Bronny James Roster Boost

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