Free Agent Centers Put Bronny James Lakers Future in Doubt

The Los Angeles Lakers cutting Dalton Knecht over Bronny James sees the current roster finalized for opening night. However, there are rumors that the team would like to add another center to have flexibility in today’s NBA. Most other teams have a noteworthy center who the Lakers will have to defend. Walker Kessler’s injury history makes it scary to trust him as the only noteworthy big man on the roster.

The following centers all have ties to the Lakers or could make sense on paper:

Drew Eubanks: Veteran center under 30 years with impressive rebounding numbers per 36. Dwight Powell: Veteran center with most of his career coming on the Dallas Mavericks with teammate and current Lakers superstar Luka Doncic Mason Plumlee: Veteran center with experience on winning teams and 77 total playoff games Bismack Biyombo: Recently played for top West contenders San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder

All four names could make sense for the Lakers to have security at the center position. Kevon Looney is currently the only reserve for Kessler, and his play is in doubt. The New Orleans Pelicans removed Looney from their rotation last season due to his poor play. A third center would give the Lakers a chance to survive if Kessler misses any time this season.

How Bronny James Could Lose Roster Spot

The Lakers having belief in Bronny shows positive signs for why he survived the recent cut with Knecht losing his spot. However, one thing hurting Bronny is the Lakers having stronger guard depth behind Doncic and Austin Reaves than any other position.

New signings like Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes will get plenty of minutes in the guard roles off the bench. This makes it harder for Bronny and Jaden Hardy to get a consistent role proving themselves for the Lakers.

Center and forward depth are far weaker for the Lakers to prioritize signing someone if needed. A quick injury to Kessler or Looney struggling could force General Manager Rob Pelinka to act fast. Either of these variables would see a new center needed, and Bronny potentially on the chopping block with Hardy.

How Bronny James Can Prove Himself

Head coach JJ Redick hopes to see what Redick and Hardy can do in their limited minutes this season. Sexton has dealt with an injury all preseason and is currently listed as questionable for the Lakers’ opening night game against the Golden State Warriors.

Bronny must make the most of his chances to prove he’s a good reserve point guard. The Lakers want to see strong defense and outside shooting from Bronny to warrant him filling the role they desire from him.

Fans of Bronny should hope that he outplays Hardy and validates needing more playing time when Sexton is active. The Lakers clearly value the center position after trading two first round picks to the Utah Jazz for Kessler.

Security will eventually be needed unless Looney surprises everyone. Another center getting signed off the free agent market will require someone getting cut or traded. Bronny needs to keep himself above Hardy in the pecking order by the time that happens.