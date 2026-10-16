Lakers Insider Gives Huge Update On Bronny James’ Future

The Los Angeles Lakers may keep Bronny James around longer than expected after a new report. NBA rules require the Lakers to cut one player before the regular season, and it appears that Bronny is fully safe there. However, the report from Dan Woike also confirms that the franchise believes James to become a rotation player moving forward. Concerns existed among fans that Bronny could be gone soon after his dad LeBron James left the Lakers in free agency.

Woike has many Lakers’ ties and revealed the following about Bronny:

“The belief in Bronny James the person/player is genuine,” Woike shared in a Reddit AMA. “Of course, the Lakers knew drafting him would make LeBron happy, but they’ve always been intrigued by his athleticism and length (despite his size), and since he’s been in the building, they’ve raved about his work ethic and how he handles all the craziness that comes with being LeBron James Jr.”

The Lakers having genuine belief in Bronny means that he will be expected to finish the season in Los Angeles. Success in his limited minutes will likely earn Bronny an eventual extension if the Lakers like him that much. Dalton Knecht remains the favorite to get cut before the season, with Jaden Hardy also not safe.

How Can Bronny Succeed With Lakers?

The major offseason of roster changes saw the Lakers adding more guard depth. Hardy, Collin Sexton, and Quentin Grimes all joining the Lakers means that playing time will be harder for Bronny as a reserve point guard.

Grimes is expected to play more minutes at small forward to help Bronny there, but the second-generation player will have to earn playing time. Bronny must improve his three-point shooting and play strong defense to gain JJ Redick’s trust for a consistent role moving forward.

The opportunities for Bronny will either double down the Lakers’ confidence to give him more play. Unfortunately, it can easily go the other way to see Bronny benched and losing the franchise’s trust. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves playing 35+ minutes per game will see Bronny fighting to get their reserve minutes.

Why Lakers Believe In Bronny James

The most noteworthy thing about Woike’s quote is that the Lakers view Bronny as having great character. Franchise personnel believe that Bronny has done a great job in a difficult situation of getting judged harshly by fans and media as LeBron’s son.

A lackluster preseason saw Bronny having more turnovers than points scored to add more skepticism about his future. Defense is also ideal since Bronny takes more pride in that than any of the other guards. Fear over Bronny wanting to join his father on the Philadelphia 76ers ended on media day.

Bronny revealed that he was more excited about getting to play without the father/son shadow looming over him every game. Last season saw Bronny getting playing time towards the end of the season and showing improvements. Unfortunately, the Lakers need to play nearly perfect basketball to contend against the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the West.