Lakers Closer To Big Man Trade After New Bronny James Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a backup center to play behind Walker Kessler, and before the season began, Moussa Cisse of the Dallas Mavericks was deemed a potential trade target or free-agent pickup as he perfectly fits the mold of what the front office is looking to add.

While the Lakers’ hopes of a Cisse trade aren’t as high, with him making the Mavericks’ final roster over Dwight Powell, another potential target. But after a new report about Bronny James‘ future, Los Angeles could use the young guard in a deal to add frontcourt depth.

Like James, Cisse has gotten extremely limited run so far this season, playing in only seven games with averages of 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in three minutes per appearance.

Bronny James Linked To Mavericks In Surprising Next Team Odds

Before exploring a Lakers’ Cisse trade, it’s important to note how James would be involved.

The third-year guard has been sitting outside Los Angeles’ rotation, and after a brief stint in the G League just three weeks into the season, his future playing for the Purple and Gold has been up in the air.

Along with being mentioned as a trade candidate, the Lakers could also waive James if there’s a free agent or buyout market option available to upgrade the roster.

With the recent buzz about James’ uncertain status going forward, the public has been wagering on his next team. According to a post shared by the popular account on X, NBA Central, the prediction market Polymarket has the Mavericks with the highest odds to be James’ next team.

It’s a bit out of left field, but considering his lack of playing time and consistent rumors about him being on the chopping block for the Lakers, it’s not completely surprising. Dallas could use another guard, and with an already young roster looking to slowly build around Cooper Flagg, James could be a potential Kyrie Irving replacement if he is traded to a title contender.

Additionally, the Mavericks already have a ton of forwards and centers on the depth chart, and with Cisse only appearing in 21 minutes so far this season, he could once again be a Lakers trade target, especially considering the past links and the team’s need to fill the backup center position.

Lakers Moussa Cisse Trade Idea

With all of that said, if the Mavericks are eyeing James as a backup guard and interested in moving Cisse in the process, a pretty simple Lakers trade idea emerges to swap the two players.

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Moussa Cisse

Dallas Mavericks receive: Bronny James and a 2031 second-round pick

The money matches up just about evenly, as the two players are still on their rookie contracts. Los Angeles likely throws in a minor draft asset because they need a backup center more than Dallas needs another guard.

As mentioned, while Cisse hasn’t been a consistent contributor for the Mavericks so far this season, he is reportedly still a Lakers trade target, as was the case just a few weeks ago.

“I think the most intriguing guy would be Moussa Cisse. I know there’s been some speculation he might be available because Dwight Powell played ahead of him in a Mavericks game,” Jovan Buha said on his show before the Mavericks kept Cisse over Powell for its final roster spot. “That might be the only guy that I think rises to the level of potentially being a rotation-level player.”

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“There’s a growing expectation among rival teams that Moussa Cissé is the Dallas player in the greatest jeopardy. The Stein Line has learned, however, that Cissé is a real candidate to be claimed off waivers in the event he is let go,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported in the final days of the offseason. “If Cissé were to be waived Monday and then clear waivers Wednesday, I’m also told that the 76ers and Lakers would have strong interest in signing him to a two-way deal even though neither team currently has a two-way opening.”

If the Mavericks are still willing to move Cisse, the Lakers could certainly put James on the table, and the recent Polymarket odds only increase his chances of heading to Dallas. If they aren’t interested in LeBron James’ son, Jaden Hardy could be another option for Los Angeles to move.

Regardless, the Lakers need a backup center, and though other names like Jericho Sims, Yves Missi, or Karlo Matkovic could be available, this could be a relatively straightforward move for the Purple and Gold to capitalize on the strong start to the season while finally ending the James saga, which has only gotten messier as time goes on.