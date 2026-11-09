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Mavericks Emerge as Unexpected Favorite for LeBron James’ Son

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Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers watch play with Jarred Vanderbilt #2 during a 131-107 Lakers win over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on April 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the narrow favorite in a prediction-market snapshot surrounding Bronny James’ next team. Figures attributed to Polymarket put Dallas at 36%, just ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers at 35%. The Philadelphia 76ers follow at 28%, while the Chicago Bulls sit at 3%.

That is enough to start a conversation, especially with Bronny still trying to establish himself in the NBA. However, those numbers represent market pricing, not confirmation that Dallas has called the Los Angeles Lakers or discussed a deal. The distinction matters when a recognizable name can turn speculation into a much bigger story.

The more interesting question is what Bronny’s next opportunity should look like. A new uniform would attract attention immediately. Whether it would provide a clearer path to meaningful minutes is another matter.

Mavericks Hold Slim Lead Over Trail Blazers

Dallas’ one-percentage-point advantage over Portland makes this a close race within the supplied snapshot. Calling the Mavericks the favorite is fair in that context. Calling them an overwhelming favorite would considerably overstate the gap.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 13: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against De’anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s inclusion adds another obvious storyline because LeBron James now plays for the Sixers. A reunion would generate headlines, but the market figures do not establish that Philadelphia is pursuing one. Bronny’s development deserves consideration beyond the possibility of sharing another roster with his father.

For Dallas or Portland, the basketball argument would need to stand on its own. Any team considering Bronny would have to evaluate his defense, decision-making and ability to contribute within its system. His last name guarantees interest, but it cannot guarantee a rotation spot.

Bronny James’ Development Remains the Bigger Story

The Lakers assigned Bronny to their G League affiliate on November 5. He had played only 12 minutes across five NBA appearances this season, leaving him with limited opportunities to build momentum at the highest level. The assignment offers another setting for him to get needed playing time.

A G League assignment is not a trade announcement, nor does it establish that Los Angeles has decided to move on. It does underline the challenge facing a young player who needs repetitions. Sitting on an NBA bench and playing through mistakes are very different development experiences.

That should be the focus of any next-team discussion. The best destination for Bronny would be the team with a credible plan for his growth. Dallas leads this particular snapshot, but the most valuable opportunity would involve more than winning a prediction-market race.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Mavericks Emerge as Unexpected Favorite for LeBron James’ Son

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