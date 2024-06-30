James Willing to Take Less, Allow Lakers to Add $82 Million Star on Cheap Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers could have more flexibility to add talent this summer than previously thought based on LeBron James‘ generosity.

James opted out of the final year of his contract with L.A. on Saturday, January 29. However, widespread speculation was that James did so in order to sign a three-year maximum contract worth north of $160 million.

Of course, James could still do so, though he indicated Saturday that he may be willing to take less money if it helps the Lakers land legitimate talent via free agency or a trade to help the team better compete in a stacked Western Conference.

“With LeBron James opting out to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the superstar is considering opening up a pathway for the team to obtain the full midlevel exception for the right targets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Chris Haynes reported on Saturday, June 29.

Among those potential players is DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls, according to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports.

“DeMar DeRozan grew up in Los Angeles. He nearly joined the Lakers in 2021 before they landed on Russell Westbrook,” Quinn wrote on Saturday. “The Bulls traded for Josh Giddey, whom they plan to entrust the offense to moving forward, and that doesn’t leave DeRozan an obvious role anymore, especially since Coby White isn’t going anywhere and Zach LaVine is looking increasingly untradable.”

Lakers Can Offer DeMar DeRozan Chance at Relevancy, to Return Home Following Several Years With Bulls

The full midlevel exception (MLE) is far from the type of contract that DeRozan has played on for the majority of his NBA career.

Hoops Hype projects the standard MLE to come in just shy of $13 million for the 2024-25 season. DeRozan, who will play next year at 35 years old, is coming off of a three-year contract worth $82 million with the Bulls.

DeRozan averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season for an Eastern Conference team that never really anywhere. He suffered defeat after playoff defeat at the hand of James while playing with the Toronto Raptors in the mid-2010s and has a chance to sign a one-year flyer with the Lakers for roughly half of what he might get annually on a multi-year deal from another franchise.

That said, signing with the Lakers would bring DeRozan, an L.A. native, back to his hometown as well as to a team that will be far more relevant in the stacked Western Conference than the Bulls have been over the last several years in the anemic Eastern Conference.

D’Angelo Russell Has Opened Path for Lakers to Trade for Another Star This Summer

Beyond that, the Lakers might have a chance to compete in the West if they can acquire DeRozan on the standard MLE and another star-level player via the trade market.

D’Angelo Russell opted into the $18.7 million player option on his contract for 2024-25, which gives Los Angeles the salary base it needs to put together a trade for another star alongside James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and potentially DeRozan — if he’s willing to take a pay cut.

Los Angeles has two first-round picks in 2029 and 2031 it can include in any deal, along with swaps in 2026, 2028 and 2030. Those assets, plus DeRozan and whatever other salaries the Lakers must include to make a deal work, could potentially bring Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers, or Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz into the mix.