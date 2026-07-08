Pricey Lakers Trade Pitch Clears Path to Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers believe that Jonathan Kuminga could prove the final piece of their roster puzzle after a busy week of free agency, but the cost is going to be significant.

L.A. has been unable to get to a number Kuminga finds acceptable, with the best offer to date coming in at two years and $20 million total, per the Los Angeles Times. The Lakers’ clearest path to upping the ante is trading some of the expendable pieces on their roster. However, that could cost the team the minimal draft assets still at its disposal.

Tyler Watts of FanSided on Tuesday, July 7 pitched an all-in trade, or potentially multiple trades, that would clear $22.6 million in base salary by dealing three players.

“The Lakers have to free up space by trading their three second-round draft picks and lone first-round swap to dump Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht,” Watts asserted. “This is a risky strategy. Los Angeles would have no path to upgrading [its] roster at the trade deadline. [The team] would be all-in on [Rob] Pelinka’s new version built around Luka Doncic.”

Jonathan Kuminga Can Address Significant Need for Athletic Wing Defender in Los Angeles

Kuminga would add much needed length and athleticism to the forward-wing position, which appears the biggest weakness in the Lakers’ new roster construction.

The 23-year-old forward is not an elite NBA defender, though he has the versatility to excel on that side of the floor when fully bought in, which he showed during his stint with the Atlanta Hawks last season.