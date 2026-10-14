Lakers Get Worrying Bronny James News Before Season Opener

While third-year guard Bronny James has shown glimpses of playmaking potential in his career, his consistency as a facilitator remains a concern. That was evident during Monday’s preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors, where he committed four turnovers and went 0-for-2 in 11 minutes.

Through four preseason games, Bronny has logged more turnovers (12) than points (11) — a concerning trend as he fights for a spot on the Lakers‘ final roster. Notably, LeBron James‘ son has shot a paltry 26.7% from the field (4-of-15) and 14.3% from deep. The one positive is that he’s averaged 3.3 assists, though the turnovers are hard to ignore.

Bronny James preseason stats:

Games: 4

Minutes: 17.5

Points: 2.8

Assists: 3.3

Rebounds: 2.8

TOV: 3.0

FG%: 26.7

3P%: 14.3

Plus/Minus: -7.3

Should Lakers Cut Bronny James?

Lakers head coach JJ Redick offered an honest assessment of Bronny James’ preseason play following Monday’s game against the Warriors.

“I don’t think he’s played well in the four preseason games, but he’s had good practices,” Redick said.

“Again, some of it’s just rhythm, some of it’s who he’s playing with, right? He’s played a lot of minutes, especially in the second half of games with our two-way guys. Tonight he played with Rafael (Castro) who’s been with us for three days.”

“The group he’s with, I think, is not necessarily setting him up for success,” Redick continued. “But again, the Chris (Manon) thing, we wanted to get that look. Like I said, one of those three guys (two-way players) are going to get opportunities to play.”

Redick was referring to his earlier comments that Bronny, Jaden Hardy and two-way player Chris Manon would fit for minutes to carry ball-handling duties behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Lakers Face Tough Questions

The Lakers have until Monday, Oct. 19 to make a final call on their 15-man roster entering the new season. While Dalton Knecht seems to be the most likely player to be waived, there are increasing calls for the Lakers to part ways with Bronny James.

“Bronny has struggled offensively all preseason, and Tuesday’s performance leaves fans wondering whether he survives the impending roster cuts,” LakeShowLife’s Collin Keane wrote after Bronny’s struggles against the Warriors.

“His struggles playing point guard are well-documented, but this was arguably the worst performance of his young career.”

The Lakers fully guaranteed Bronny’s $2.3M salary for the 2026-27 season earlier in the summer, making him a potential trade candidate. The second-generation player has a $2.5M team option for the 2027-28 season.