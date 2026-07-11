Lakers Proposed to Land Peyton Watson in Massive 9-Player Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are still exploring means to improve their roster ahead of the upcoming season. Moves have been made already, but there are opportunities to add more talent around Luka Doncic.

One potential target for L.A. is Denver Nuggets star, Peyton Watson. In a proposed multi-team deal involving the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers could land the high upside talent.

In the deal:

Both Watson and Jones have been linked with a move to L.A. this offseason, but no deal has been able to push forward. This proposal offers a chance to get both with one swing.

Lakers’ Outline for Acquiring Peyton Watson Through Trade

Watson, 23, is a restricted free agent, which makes any approach difficult. The Nuggets could match any offer to retain him and are reportedly planning to do so.

The 6-foot-8 star is coming off a breakout season in Mile High City, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three while starting 40 of his 54 appearances.

Watson’s camp is reportedly seeking north of $25 million per year which is unfavorable for the Nuggets at this point. Denver already has huge commitments to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Anthony Gordon and Christian Braun.

The Lakers can capitalize on the Nuggets’ need to move for pieces for flexibility and pitch a move for Watson. There would be adequate space to fit in the incoming star with the outgoings in this framework.

The Lakers can offer Watson a multi-year deal that doesn’t affect their flexibility. Vanderbilt’s outgoing deal is the most notable, which is why the Lakers have put him at the top of their moving list for now.

Watson’s Upside and Adding Herb Jones to the Roster

The Lakers would also get Jones out of this trade from the Pelicans. He is on a three-year, $68 million extension going through 2028-29 with a player option. His cap hit for 2026-27 sits at around $14.9 million.

With Watson and Jones, the Lakers would be bringing in roughly $38 million worth of salary, adding both Saddiq Rey for depth while sending out only about $26 million. This scenario would push L.A. well over its luxury limit but not into restrictive zones.

A potential lineup having Watson and Jones alongside Doncic, Austin Reaves and the newly acquired Walker Kessler, is positioned to be a strong core.

The real hurdle is getting Denver to move on from Watson. The franchise is committed to keeping him, even if it means giving up one of their more seasoned stars. They did activate a qualifying offer, making him restricted and they intend to match offers. Although a sign-and-trade is not impossible and the Lakers can work with that.





