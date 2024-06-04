Lakers Star Seemingly Takes a Shot at Darvin Ham

As the Lakers seek a new head coach, at least one key player, Austin Reaves, has a wishlist for what he’s looking for in Darvin Ham’s successor.

While speaking with reporters on a Zoom call to promote his participation in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Reaves was asked about the state of the Lakers and what the team needed to do to compete for an NBA Championship in 2024-25. In response, Reaves urged the Lakers to put together “a system” and “grow” from there, hinting at him wanting a long-term coach.

“Obviously Bron [LeBron James] and AD [Anthony Davis] is a very special duo to have, but just growing a system around those two to basically help in whatever they need and then playing around them,” Reaves said on June 3, via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation. “But I think we’re heading in the right direction, obviously with a coaching change coming up.”

“I don’t know when they’re hiring a coach so I’m right there with y’all on that news,” Reaves continued. “But hopefully, we get somebody that comes to work every single day the way that we do — ready to go try to win a championship.”

The last bit of that comment from Reaves was perceived as a subtle shot at Ham by many Lakers fans on social media.

Austin Reaves with the slight shade at Darvin Ham 👀 “I think we’re heading in the right direction, obviously with a coaching change coming up… hopefully we get somebody that comes to work every single day the way that we do; ready to go try to win a championship.” pic.twitter.com/81hioHhFIH — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) June 4, 2024

Lakers – Ham Match Destined to Fail

During his two-year stint coaching the Lakers, Ham didn’t exactly win over the locker room, per several beat writers covering the franchise. In the aftermath of the Lakers’ exit from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, The Athletic reported via “several team sources” that Ham never took accountability for “the fault of his schemes, game planning or rotations” and preferred to pass the buck to the players.

The report came after Anthony Davis and Ham engaged in a public back-and-forth during the first-round series against the Nuggets. After the Lakers blew a 20-point lead in Game 2, Davis said there were “stretches where we just don’t know what we’re doing on both ends of the floor.” This led to Ham defending himself and his coaching staff with an elaborate response, further souring his relationship with the locker room.

“Ham’s response was viewed as an unnecessary amplification of Davis’ comments, according to team sources,” The Athletic wrote on April 30. “Ham could have downplayed the remark or even agreed with his superstar’s criticism of the team’s execution after that blown 20-point lead. But Ham instead talked up his coaching staff and dismissed the sentiment behind Davis’ comments as simply frustration.”

Will Next Lakers Coach Get a Longer Leash?

According to several insiders, the Lakers are looking for a long-term hire who coaches the team into the post-LeBron James era. The Athletic reported on May 14 that the Rob Pelinka-led Lakers front office views the next coach as “more of a hire for Anthony Davis” rather than a hire for the 39-year-old James.

“The Lakers are taking a methodical approach with their process and are seeking a coach who will command the locker room and hold players accountable, as well as tirelessly game plan and provide a level of structure and organization, according to multiple league and team sources,” wrote Shams Charania and Jovan Buha.

As such, many believe that Ham’s successor could get a longer leash in his role as head coach. The Lakers have dismissed seven coaches in the 13 years since Phil Jackson retired from his seat. Since James joined the franchise in 2018, the Lakers have fired three separate head coaches — Luke Walton, Frang Vogel and Ham.

As of June 4, the Lakers had yet to hire Ham’s successor. The likes of JJ Redick, James Borrego, Sam Cassell, David Adelman, Micah Nori and Chris Quinn have been earmarked as potential candidates to coach the Purple & Gold in the 2024-25 season.