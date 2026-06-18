Lakers Linked to All-NBA Big Man in Free Agency

The NBA offseason has only just gotten underway, but it feels like the Los Angeles Lakers have been tied to just about every rumor that is floating around. Of course, most of the buzz surrounding this team is tied to the futures of LeBron James and Austin Reaves, but the front office is also working on identifying external candidates who could be brought to town over the next few months.

One of Los Angeles’ top needs this offseason is a star big man who can run pick-and-rolls with Luka Doncic. Finding a guy who fits that billing is going to be easier said than done, but there are several options who will become available. According to reports, it sounds like the team is keeping tabs on the biggest fish of the bunch, Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren.

Lakers Doing Their ‘Due Diligence’ on Jalen Duren

The Lakers made it through the 2025-26 campaign with Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes as their two primary centers. While they both held their own on the court, they both are limited in their own ways. Finding a real game-changer who can come in and lead the frontcourt is something that L.A.’s front office is expected to prioritize this offseason.

Enter Duren, who is fresh off a breakout campaign for the Pistons. A big reason Detroit finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is because of how well Duren played for them during the regular season (19.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2 APG, 65 FG%). However, he struggled mightily in the playoffs, leading some folks to wonder just how committed the team is to re-signing him.

Duren is a restricted free agent, so Detroit still has the inside track when it comes to keeping him in town. If another team were to come in with a big-money offer, though, they could conceivably steal Duren in free agency. And with the Lakers looking for a new center, it sounds like they are keeping close tabs on Duren’s status.

“There are several restricted free agents the Lakers have already done their due diligence on, sources familiar with the team’s thinking told ESPN,” Dave McMenamin reported. “Two of them, Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, would satisfy Doncic’s directive to secure an A-list center.”

Should the Lakers Make a Push for Jalen Duren?

Duren earned the first All-Star selection of his career this season, in addition to a spot on the All-NBA Third Team. Seeing him struggle so mightily in the playoffs, though, was quite concerning, and it’s fair to say his struggles (10.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.1 APG, 51.4 FG%) played a role in Detroit getting eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Still, Duren is only set to enter his age-23 season next year, and he’d be a perfect fit alongside Doncic in Los Angeles’ offense. Signing him may not be a totally realistic goal for the Lakers, but if there’s any inkling that the Pistons aren’t giving him what he wants, the front office should do what it can to find a way to bring him to town.