NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Holds the Cards

On Wednesday, Sam Amick of The Athletic highlighted four teams that have been heavily churned through the NBA trade rumor mill, summing them up as a quartet that could be most in play for a trade involving Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Amick highlighted the Cavaliers, Magic, Celtics and Heat, and notably left out teams like the Blazers, the Lakers and the Warriors.

That’s because, as we’ve previously reported, Antetokounmpo would much prefer to not go West. And something that often gets lost in the discussion about potential Antetokounmpo trades is the fact that he has leverage here. He is signed for next year at $58 million, and has a player option for $62 million the following year, which he will certainly exercise. That means any team trading for him will want to get him to sign an extension–three years, $175 million.

Antetokounmpo can simply say, “No, thanks,” to an extension with any team for whom he does not want to play. Now, a team could trade for him and ride out the season with him, hoping to convince him to stay in free agency–like Toronto did with Kawhi Leonard in 2018–but that’s unlikely.

“I don’t think anyone has the appetite for that,” one Western Conference executive said. “Kawhi was a different situation. Toronto really needed to take a swing and they thought they could get him to stay. I don’t think anyone wants to take that risk with Giannis, who is older and probably has in his mind what he wants. So, Giannis has the leverage right now. He’s going to pick what he wants.”

NBA Trade Rumors: More Tidbits

More from around the NBA:

The Pistons will work out a deal with Jalen Duren, who is hitting restricted free agency. The notion that another team could swoop in and sign him is shaky at best. An outside team could sign Duren to a $177 million deal for four years, and if that happens, the Pistons would simply match it, even if it’s not what they’d want to pay on an AAV basis.”They’re not letting him go, I think that’s been made clear,” the West Exec said. Duren won’t get the $287 million max for which he is projected, but five years in the range of $200 million is the expectation.

…

… There has been some pushback against the notion that the Thunder will let Lu Dort go this offseason, but around the league, the feeling remains that OKC has to trim payroll somewhere, and with Cason Wallace due a new contract, Dort is just the most expendable piece they’ve got. Ideally, they would trade him rather than letting him hit free agency.

…

… Pelicans guard Trey Murphy has become a hot name on the trade market, though it’s unclear whether NOLA will earnestly put him on the market. But as an exec told us this week, the Knicks‘ versatile two-way wings (and the Spurs’ for that matter) have pushed Murphy’s value up. “You look at that Knicks team and you look at the Cavaliers team and the thing that stands out is how much you need two-way wings to in the playoffs. A lot of teams have been looking at Trey Murphy for a while now as a guy you want in the playoffs. He is at the top of a lost of lists, I mean, everybody loves Trey Murphy, but we’ll see what New Orleans does,” the exec said.

…

… Kawhi Leonard is a popular trade subject this summer, too, but going back to the trade deadline, it’s been clear that owner Steve Ballmer has a tight bond with Leonard, and won’t part with him unless Leonard indicates he wants to leave.

We’ve Got Superstars!



We’ve got our big board of NBA trade candidates, though, and here goes …

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) We’re still holding out the possibility of Antetokounmpo going back to Milwaukee. That’s not to say that would be the right decision, but this has clearly been a tough deal for both the franchise and the player to get their arms around.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) The Clippers have been hushed on their intentions with Leonard. They’ve publicly said they’re not trading him, but they’re poking around on the market for him nonetheless. They’d like a resolution on the NBA’s Aspiration investigation before they can do much of anything.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: two years, $104 million, player option.) It appears that the Cavaliers are not going to trade Mitchell, but the looming contract extension decision will be the lynchpin. Mitchell says he wants to stay, so he probably will. He is eligible for a four-year, $272 million extension on July 7–if he does not get an offer, or if he does not sign an offer shortly after that, the NBA trade rumors will swirl.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) It is hard to imagine a situation in which the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown unless they have Giannis Antetokounmpo coming back. That will probably require a third team–not much has changed on that front.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) It would, as one exec said last month, a “seismic” move to trade Murray. And Denver probably will do no such thing. But if the goal is to retool the cast around Nikola Jokic, considering the payroll woes Denver is dealing with, this is the Nuggets’ best option.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) A report from The Ringer noted that Durant is on the market. Teams are reluctant to take on Durant, given the way things have gone in Brooklyn, Phoenix and now Houston, but if a team fizzles out on the trade market this summer–and someone will–he’ll be an option.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eye on the Young Guys

Not every NBA trade rumor target is old and overpaid. Teams do not want to give up players in this range, but there can be extenuating circumstances.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Yup, everyone loves him. Murphy was closely watched in February but the Pelicans would not entertain trade offers for Murphy then. They’re expected to at least listen as they look to reshuffle this summer, but the price will be high.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) He’s early on in a max deal and has underachieved in general. The Cavs still love him, and Koby Altman indicated he wants to keep Mobley. But he is the most tradeable asset on a roster that has gotten too expensive for its production.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) Not many around the NBA think the Magic will go through with a major roster overhaul in the offseason, not after firing their coach and hiring Sean Sweeney. They will want to see how Sweeney does with the pieces on hand before they move parts of their young core. But, the Antetokounmpo connections are there. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on from him. It’s a longshot to happen this summer, but could come back up at the trade deadline in February.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

What’s Available in the NBA Bargain Bin?

Torn ACLs, bad hamstrings, back issues and poor decisions: This part of the list is packed with players who are far from their peak in terms of value.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. It could be worth it for the Mavs to get Irving back on the floor and bolster his value before trading him, so there won’t be any hurry if the Mavs get low-balled.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) hard to see anything changing here. Davis would like to be elsewhere, and the Wizards would be open to accommodating him. But ideally, like with Irving, Davis will get back on the floor, and rebuild his value before he is dealt. Turns out it is not easy to trade a player that has appeared in 71 games in two seasons and is extension eligible.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) Herro was solid in 2024-25, and earned and All-Star spot. Then came last year’s injury-riddled disaster. The Heat would be selling low on Herro, but it appears they will be willing to do so–especially if he is part of a bigger package coming back.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Yawn. The Grizzlies want a deal in which they do not have to give up draft picks to get another team to take Morant, and if they can find one, they’ll take it. That is not going to be easy.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) It will come down to dealing away Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green if the Warriors want to make a major move this summer. The Warriors do not want to trade away Green, in part because of his relationship with Stephen Curry and in part because he’s worth more in Golden State than elsewhere.

Joel Embiid, Sixers. (Remaining contract: three years, $187 million.) Embiid had some moments last year, but not enough to warrant acquiring him in a trade. Daryl Morey was just fired for paying Embiid — no one else is going want to follow suit. This is an untradeable contract.

Eastern Conference Targets

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) There is some sentiment for the Cavaliers to run back the same core next year as they did this year, but that seems like a bad idea. It is very hard to operate as a function second-apron team, so the bet is that the Cavs will move somebody. If not Mobley, then Allen.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective in the playoffs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade. There are not many takers out there–can we interest you in Kevin Durant?

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) This was a disaster move for the Bucks, but teams still value Turner. There’s been talk that the Bucks will send out Antetokounmpo and Turner in a package deal, to clear out his money. That would likely involve an added team that would take on Turner.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) The Nets thought they’d get better value for him in the summer than at the trade deadline, though they were not expecting the trade market to be this crowded. Look for the first wave of moves to go through at the draft and early in July, and Porter to be dealt sometime after that.

Western Conference NBA Trade Rumor Mill

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The presumption is that, eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. They already look ready, and moving Fox while he still is at the top of his value would be wise. But the Spurs are still an affordable team and might want to keep Fox around another year.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) The remaining money on his contract is not pretty, and he is coming off knee surgery, but he could be due for a bounce-back year and his contract is nearing its end. He’s likely to find a new home.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league. His absurd five-year, $160 million deal is down to two years, which makes it moveable.

Lu Dort, Thunder. (Remaining contract: one year, $18 million, team option.) The Thunder could just let Dort walk but they will hope to get an asset in return and perhaps create a traded player exception by making a deal.