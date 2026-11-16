Luka Doncic Sends A Message To Lakers After Suns’ Fourth-Quarter Rally

Luka Doncic had 37 points through three quarters and figured his work was done for the afternoon. Instead, he had to check back in to help the Los Angeles Lakers finish off the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers won 131-123 on Sunday for their eighth straight victory, but Doncic used his postgame interview to tell his team what it needs to do better.

“I wasn’t planning on playing in the fourth quarter; we need to get better at that. I know we played badly, we finished badly, but we need to improve in that area. When we manage to get ahead, we have to hold on to the lead, and we have to work on that.”

Phoenix scored 43 points in the fourth quarter, matching Doncic’s total for the entire game. A lead that reached 31 in the third was down to five with just over a minute to play. By then, Doncic was back on the floor, and the Lakers still needed one more big shot.

Luka Doncic returns as the Lakers’ lead shrinks

The Lakers were up 101-70 with 1:47 to go in the third. They still had a 24-point cushion when the fourth began. Phoenix kept chipping away, and Lakers coach JJ Redick took a timeout with roughly five minutes left and the margin down to single digits.

The Suns won the quarter 43-27. Doncic pointed to Phoenix’s increased aggression and said the Lakers got sloppy coming out for the fourth. He also took hold of the coaching whiteboard to address teammates during the game, according to Bleacher Report.

Quentin Grimes gave Los Angeles breathing room in the final minute. With the Lakers ahead 126-121, he banked in a three to push the margin back to eight. Doncic added two free throws to close out the win. Grimes finished with 22 points, and Doncic paired his 43 with nine assists, per the box score.

Lakers lean on Doncic with Austin Reaves out

The Lakers played without Austin Reaves, who bruised his left heel in Milwaukee last week. Reaves entered Sunday averaging 24.7 points and 4.7 assists, leaving Los Angeles without one of its primary scorers and playmakers.

Doncic put up 20 points in the first quarter alone. He made three shots from beyond the arc and went 7-for-8 from the line in those opening 12 minutes. Late in the third, he drew MVP chants in Phoenix after converting a three-point play.

Phoenix was the last stop on a trip that took the Lakers through Detroit, Atlanta, and Milwaukee. Los Angeles had three days off after the Milwaukee game and finished the trip with a 12-2 record.

Redick had credited the team’s offensive organization and disruptive defense during the winning streak while pointing to ball security and defensive rotations as areas that still needed work, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. He also said Reaves was improving and that his availability would come down to how much pain he could tolerate.

Los Angeles returns home Tuesday to face the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers will have a chance to make it nine straight, with Doncic asking for a cleaner finish the next time they pull away.