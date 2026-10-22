Luka Doncic Reveals Why He Cursed Out Yaxel Lendeborg

The Los Angeles Lakers scored a dominant NBA opening night victory that featured Luka Doncic talking all night long. Multiple viral moments saw Doncic cursing out Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg in the first half. The Lakers clearly won the battle on and off court with Luka declaring he was getting in Lendeborg when the rookie got called for a technical foul.

Following the 127-105 victory, Doncic was asked by Malika Andrews about what caused him to throw some insults towards Lendeborg:

“I think everybody knows when somebody starts talking, you get a different me. So that was it.”

Luka implied that Yaxel started the trash talking, and most would find that easy to believe. Lendeborg has shown a desire to talk boldly from Summer League and various media appearances. The strong personality of Yaxel is part of why Stephen Curry and Draymond Green believe strongly in his future.

However, opening night proved to be the wrong time to start talking boldly to a player clearly tiers above him. Doncic dominated the game from tip off and didn’t even have to play in the fourth quarter due to the blowout lead. Walker Kessler and Doncic looked perfectly in sync to show the Lakers’ vision to contend in the Western Conference.

Luka Doncic Doubled Down On Trash Talk After Game

The post-game interviews gave Doncic more chances to discuss why he was so annoyed by Lendeborg. Luka claimed that Yaxel was saying “crazy” things and felt he got in the head of the Warriors rookie.

“He was talking crazy. I wasn’t trying to talk back. This year, I’m not trying to get techs. That wasn’t a double tech because I didn’t say anything.”

Whatever Lendeborg said earlier in the game, Doncic felt motivated to call him out multiple times on and off the court. JJ Redick will be more pleased with Luka stating that he went out of his way to avoid getting a double technical. Referees only gave Yaxel the technical foul to result in a free Lakers point. Doncic is working on his flaws after last season’s constant technical fouls hurt the team in many games.

What Luka Doncic Said To Yaxel On Court

The viral moments of Doncic getting the better of Lendeborg showed him clearly animated about shutting the rookie up. Fans took more notice in Luka’s trash talking than Kessler’s dunks or Austin Reaves’ new role since he was in the zone.

Yaxel stated that he lost respect for Luka after the game to show tension both ways. Golden State now has another player who is not afraid to get into tense moments, much like Draymond and Jimmy Butler.

However, all positive results of this memorable exchange go to the Lakers and Doncic for a dominant victory. Luka proved he’s ready to lead a team built to his strengths and that he’s mentally more prepared to be an MVP candidate.