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Luka Doncic Has Strong Reaction to Lakers’ Offseason

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make a splash when free agency opened Tuesday.

Then the floodgates opened.

After LeBron James‘ stunning departure ushered in a new era, the Lakers spent Wednesday reshaping the roster around Luka Doncic, agreeing to a sign-and-trade for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler before quickly adding Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke each move in rapid succession, reporting four transactions in roughly 35 minutes.

The result was a roster that became younger, more athletic and considerably different from the one that ended last season.

Most importantly, it appears to be exactly what Doncic wanted.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Lakers’ franchise star was “excited” by the team’s offseason moves after Los Angeles addressed two of his biggest priorities: keeping Austin Reaves and acquiring an elite rim-protecting center in Kessler.

League sources told The Athletic that the Lakers remained in regular communication with Doncic and his representatives throughout free agency despite the five-time All-NBA guard spending much of the summer in Europe for his Jordan Tour.

Lakers Finally Granted Luka’s Biggest Wish

Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

GettyWalker Kessler’s signing is a wish come true for Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

Woike’s report reinforces what had been quietly shaping the Lakers’ offseason for weeks.

A couple of weeks before free agency began, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Doncic had one request he consistently emphasized to president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a league source told ESPN.

According to McMenamin, it wasn’t a new request.

It was the same one Doncic made shortly after arriving in Los Angeles 16 months earlier.

After months of searching, the Lakers finally landed their answer.

Kessler has emerged as one of the NBA’s premier defensive centers, giving Los Angeles the type of elite rim protector and vertical lob threat that should flourish alongside one of basketball’s most gifted passers.

Keeping Reaves was equally significant.

The veteran guard remains one of the Lakers’ best secondary playmakers and gives Doncic a trusted backcourt partner entering the first full season of the franchise’s post-LeBron era.

A Bold Gamble Leaves Little Margin for Error

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber & Markieff Morris

Getty(L-R) Rob Pelinka, general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, looks on as Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on February 04, 2025 in El Segundo, California.

The roster makeover, however, came with a substantial price.

By completing the Kessler sign-and-trade, the Lakers exhausted much of their remaining trade flexibility.

What remains is limited: a 2032 first-round pick swap and one future second-round pick, leaving the front office with few traditional draft assets to pursue another significant upgrade.

That limitation is especially notable because the Lakers’ offseason isn’t finished.

According to previous reporting from The Athletic, Los Angeles continues to prioritize adding another wing, with former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga among the players receiving significant consideration.

Without meaningful draft capital, though, constructing another blockbuster deal becomes far more difficult.

The challenge now shifts from acquiring talent to finding creative ways to improve around the edges.

The Lakers Are Officially Luka’s Team

Not everyone around the league has applauded the Lakers’ aggressive approach.

Woike reported that executives and agents have questioned whether Los Angeles surrendered too much to acquire Kessler.

The Lakers are now significantly younger after veteran role players Marcus Smart signed with the Houston Rockets and Luke Kennard joined the Phoenix Suns.

The roster carries more upside than experience.

Inside the organization, however, the evaluation that matters most appears overwhelmingly positive.

The Lakers spent the opening days of free agency building around Doncic’s vision for the roster, not simply replacing the production lost with James’ departure.

Judging by Woike’s reporting, they accomplished exactly that.

Whether the moves ultimately produce another championship remains unknown.

But after one whirlwind afternoon transformed the Lakers’ roster, the franchise appears to have entered its next chapter with the endorsement of the player expected to define it.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Luka Doncic Has Strong Reaction to Lakers’ Offseason

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