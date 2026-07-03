Luka Doncic Has Strong Reaction to Lakers’ Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make a splash when free agency opened Tuesday.

Then the floodgates opened.

After LeBron James‘ stunning departure ushered in a new era, the Lakers spent Wednesday reshaping the roster around Luka Doncic, agreeing to a sign-and-trade for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler before quickly adding Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke each move in rapid succession, reporting four transactions in roughly 35 minutes.

The result was a roster that became younger, more athletic and considerably different from the one that ended last season.

Most importantly, it appears to be exactly what Doncic wanted.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Lakers’ franchise star was “excited” by the team’s offseason moves after Los Angeles addressed two of his biggest priorities: keeping Austin Reaves and acquiring an elite rim-protecting center in Kessler.

League sources told The Athletic that the Lakers remained in regular communication with Doncic and his representatives throughout free agency despite the five-time All-NBA guard spending much of the summer in Europe for his Jordan Tour.

Lakers Finally Granted Luka’s Biggest Wish

Woike’s report reinforces what had been quietly shaping the Lakers’ offseason for weeks.

A couple of weeks before free agency began, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Doncic had one request he consistently emphasized to president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a league source told ESPN.

According to McMenamin, it wasn’t a new request.

It was the same one Doncic made shortly after arriving in Los Angeles 16 months earlier.

After months of searching, the Lakers finally landed their answer.

Kessler has emerged as one of the NBA’s premier defensive centers, giving Los Angeles the type of elite rim protector and vertical lob threat that should flourish alongside one of basketball’s most gifted passers.

Keeping Reaves was equally significant.

The veteran guard remains one of the Lakers’ best secondary playmakers and gives Doncic a trusted backcourt partner entering the first full season of the franchise’s post-LeBron era.

A Bold Gamble Leaves Little Margin for Error

The roster makeover, however, came with a substantial price.

By completing the Kessler sign-and-trade, the Lakers exhausted much of their remaining trade flexibility.

What remains is limited: a 2032 first-round pick swap and one future second-round pick, leaving the front office with few traditional draft assets to pursue another significant upgrade.

That limitation is especially notable because the Lakers’ offseason isn’t finished.

According to previous reporting from The Athletic, Los Angeles continues to prioritize adding another wing, with former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga among the players receiving significant consideration.

Without meaningful draft capital, though, constructing another blockbuster deal becomes far more difficult.

The challenge now shifts from acquiring talent to finding creative ways to improve around the edges.

The Lakers Are Officially Luka’s Team

Not everyone around the league has applauded the Lakers’ aggressive approach.

Woike reported that executives and agents have questioned whether Los Angeles surrendered too much to acquire Kessler.

The Lakers are now significantly younger after veteran role players Marcus Smart signed with the Houston Rockets and Luke Kennard joined the Phoenix Suns.

The roster carries more upside than experience.

Inside the organization, however, the evaluation that matters most appears overwhelmingly positive.

The Lakers spent the opening days of free agency building around Doncic’s vision for the roster, not simply replacing the production lost with James’ departure.

Judging by Woike’s reporting, they accomplished exactly that.

Whether the moves ultimately produce another championship remains unknown.

But after one whirlwind afternoon transformed the Lakers’ roster, the franchise appears to have entered its next chapter with the endorsement of the player expected to define it.