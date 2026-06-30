NBA Trade Rumors: Jalen Duren Posturing, After Ja Morant & More Moves Ahead

Free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET and along with it comes the conversion of NBA trade rumors into NBA trade realities. We’ve already seen some blockbusters go down this week and more are to follow. Let’s check in on what else is happening.

The Blazers’ trade of Ja Morant to Portland was an eye-opener, not because the Blazers aren’t a team willing to take risks, but because they now have an overloaded backcourt of Morant, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. Portland would have little trouble unloading Holiday, who is still a productive and valued leader at age 36. But would they deal one of their budding youngsters? Will they get minutes in that backcourt?

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… The Warriors have said they won’t be trading the injured Jimmy Butler, and they really can’t get Anthony Davis without his salary. There’s skepticism around the league about whether the Dubs are really interested in a Davis trade. Golden State could still maneuver to get space to sign LeBron James, but that is a longshot, too.

Restricted Free Agents Muscle Into NBA Trade Rumors

Restricted free agency is difficult, especially for star players whose teams are playing hardball. Jalen Duren in Detroit and Walker Kessler in Utah can be applauded for being aggressive and meeting with teams–Duren with the Kings as a potential trade for Domas Sabonis looms, plus a call with the Lakers, and Kessler with multiple teams. But in the end, the teams still are in control because they can match any offer sheet. “It’s nice, it is good PR, but it does not give you even a centimeter more leverage,” one NBA executive noted.

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… Another exec noted that the Raptors’ potential trade for 35-year-old Kawhi Leonard, which is reportedly nearing completion, will send an odd message to star 24-year-old forward Scottie Barnes, who has yet to be paired with a star in his age bracket. “That’s what the worry has to be, you might be going through his entire first contract (after his rookie deal) and not even be competitive,” one NBA executive said. “I get wanting to add a star but Kawhi is 35. What’s the message to Barnes with that?”

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… The Celtics’ willingness to take in offers for Jaylen Brown may have run its course. Boston did not get an offer that yielded real trade discussions, and though this could change (it’s a long summer), they could simply lay the groundwork for bringing Brown back, which has been no the table all along.

All right, on to the trade Big Board …

NBA’s Agreed-To Trades

We’ve seen a handful of prominent players already dealt in the NBA thus far …

LaMelo Ball, Hornets. (Remaining contract: three years, $131 million.) TRADED to Timberwolves. Ball will connect with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota as the team tries to give the offense a strong No. 2 scoring option without moving off of Jaden McDaniels. The Hornets will get Naz Reid and a first-round pick in 2033, plus three swaps and three second-round picks. This deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: three years, $103 million). TRADED to Hornets. The Wolves did not want to trade Reid, of course, and now are faced with a severe weakness in the frontcourt. But they feel the cost of replacing him was outweighed by the Ball opportunity. Again, this deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to Heat. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $69 million including player option.) TRADED to Nets. Randle is heading to the Nets after a miserable playoff performance sent up subtle shots from teammates and wide calls to ship out Randle. The Wolves did so, and used the resulting flexibility to re-sign Dosunmu and acquire LaMelo Ball.

Nic Claxton, Nets. (Remaining contract: two years, $42 million.) TRADED to Bulls. The Bulls gave up next to nothing as the Nets were looking to simply clear Claxton off their books. Chicago is hoping for a bounce back now that he is out of Brooklyn.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) TRADED to Grizzlies. Stewart was traded on Wednesday night for three second-round picks, a move that gives the Pistons flexibility in free agency and adds another tough, young big to the Grizzlies roster.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder. (Remaining contract: Two years, $22.6 million, including team option.) TRADED to Pistons. Joe was dealt to the Pistons in a salary dump as Oklahoma City wrestles with cutting payroll while still maintaining status as a Finals contender. Joe averaged 11.1 points and made 42.3% of his 3s last year.

Miles Bridges, Hornets. (Remaining contract: One year, $22 million) TRADED to Suns. The interest in Bridges was limited because of his 2022 domestic abuse case, but the Suns decided they could stomach that history. The Hornets are sending the Suns a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-rounder.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) TRADED to Blazers. Portland took the gamble on Morant, sending out Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, finally giving some closure to the Grizz.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) TRADED to Grizzlies. Memphis could ride it out with Grant, but might look to flip him elsewhere, perhaps during the season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard & the Stars

It could prove difficult to find a home for some of the big names that have rumbled around the market, as their current teams are not necessarily eager to move on.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) NBA free agency has not even gotten started but it already looks as though the Celtics’ willingness to field offers on Brown has petered out. They were not able to get a massive package of picks or a star young big man in any offers and the goal now may be to simply find a way to smooth things over.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) Leonard is a favorite of owner Steve Ballmer, and the two have held firm during the Aspiration scandal. But the Raptors are the big Leonard NBA trade suitor, and he has some control over the situation–he is due an extension, and can ward off suitors by saying he won’t re-sign. He would re-sign to go back to Toronto, according to reports.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) The door is open on a Murray trade, and it makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. The Rockets could test his market after the first wave of free agency ends, but it’s been quiet on the Durant front this summer.

Young Trade Targets to Watch

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under crowd.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: Restricted free agent.) The pattern for restricted free agents is simple: Player and team talk about a new contract, the team lowballs the player, the player’s agent gets mad and leaks a story about how the sides are far apart and the player wants a sign-and-trade. But the team does not blink, because the player has virtually no leverage. And eventually–sometimes not until we are deep into the summer–the team ups its offer and the player stays put. Until that happens, we’ll keep Duren as a trade candidate.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Though he is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, there are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading Murphy. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. The Pels are not getting that much, but there is still a very strong market for Murphy if they want to make that plunge.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) The Cavs say they’re running it back with the same core as last year, which is baffling. Cleveland could get a nice haul for Mobley, who has shown star potential and has a max contract, but whose growth has plateaued with this team. The Cavs are not a real contender, and the roster is far too expensive.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic are a darkhorse on the NBA trade rumor circuit. Generally, when a team fires its coach, it will give the new coach some time to coach the stars before deciding to make further changes. But the Magic could surprise everyone and make a preemptive move. Teammate Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

NBA Trade Rumors: Usual Suspects

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) If you’re gonna give the Wizards a couple of first-rounders, Davis can be yours. Remember, the Wizards got Davis for the 30th pick in this year’s draft, and a Top-20 protected pick in 2030 (belonging to the Warriors). If any team, including the Warriors, wants Davis, they would have to beat that package. The Wizards are in no hurry. They’d be happy to start the season with Davis on board and hope that he bounces back after playing just 20 games last year.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks have yet to give any indication that they are going to move Irving, at least in the short term. The Timberwolves’ move for LaMelo Ball crosses them off the list of Irving suitors, and there would not be many more other teams interested in him.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) Butler has turned up in NBA trade rumors, and the Warriors would need to include Butler’s contract to make a blockbuster move. Nothing has materialized on that front. Butler is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery, and there are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing 36-year-old to their mix. The Warriors have told Butler he won’t be dealt.

Eastern Conference Targets: Myles Turner Movement?

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) Allen’s name is again making the rounds as a player who could be sent out in a sign-and-trade for LeBron James. But it’s a longshot. Still, it’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs in the playoffs, but the Raptors would need his deal to serve as ballast in a bigger trade, perhaps for Leonard.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Milwaukee has little incentive to keep Turner, but reports suggest they are not shopping him–yet. The Bucks might be willing to start the season with Turner and flip him at the deadline, but the right offer probably lands him elsewhere. The Bucks have more to gain by playing young bigs Dieng and Kel’El Ware significant minutes so he could keep popping up in NBA trade rumors.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Rumors have started cropping up about Porter Jr., but the Nets have not gotten the kind of draft-asset offers they’d hoped for. He’s long been connected to the Warriors in a deal, but there’s not yet been any movement there. It’s entirely possible the Nets will just bring him back, but with Randle on board, they’re setting themselves up for a tough go of things defensively.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) It’s been quiet on the White trade front, but perhaps after deciding to pull back on Brown trades, Boston will look at White’s market. The team does not want to sell low on White after a tough shooting season, and the Celtics still value his contributions. But if the right offer–especially for a big guy–comes along, they’d pull the trigger.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: West Targets

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Strong chance he is dealt, but the Kings need to find a team that can take on his remaining money as he comes off knee surgery. Would the Pistons really want to take him on for Duren? Seems unlikely.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, with player option.) Certainly, something has to give in Portland with the arrival of Morant.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) It’s already been a busy summer for the Timberwolves, and Gobert is due a contract extension this year. But the Wolves could shuffle him out and seek to bring in younger pieces for the frontcourt.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) LaVine picked up the player option worth $49 million. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Dereck Lively II–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.