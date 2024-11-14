10 Players the Lakers Could Add in a Trade

Expectations are high for the Lakers‘ performance this season. LeBron James is pushing 40 years of age, while the team has only cleared the first round of the playoffs in one of the past three years.

Ownership brought in head coach JJ Redick to try to improve the situation following back-to-back playoff sweeps under Darvin Ham and the previous regime.

With pressure on the team to win this season, turning to the trade market would be the best way to get the missing pieces they need.

We’ll examine 10 players the team could look to acquire via trade this season who could help take them all the way:

10. Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers

Since bursting onto the scene with the Nuggets a few seasons ago, Bones Hyland has not made much of an impact in the NBA. A proven volume shooter and occasional shot-maker, the Clippers have kept him out of their rotation for the majority of his three seasons.

Through games played on November 9, he’s made just 54 appearances since being a 2022-23 deadline acquisition by LA.

Hyland could provide a low-risk, high-reward bench scoring option for the Lakers. Considering that they have lacked a playmaker off the pine in the early part of 2024-25, this could be a swing that may produce runs.

9. Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs don’t exactly have great depth at the big-man positions, but that wouldn’t stop them from making moves. Salary match would probably be the way to make it happen, but the Lakers could take a swing at Zach Collins.

He previously played against, and got destroyed by, these same Anthony Davis-led Lakers in the postseason. A floor-spacer who plays with grit and tenacity, Collins could provide some much-needed energy.

Now in the midst of a two-year, $34 million deal, Collins could make some sense as a huge bench upgrade if they can just match salary.

8. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Elite score alert! There are few players in the league who can fill it up like Brandon Ingram when he gets going. A former Laker, Ingram burst onto the scene immediately when acquired in the AD trade in 2019.

The Pelicans wing has been one of the lone healthy players through the first few weeks of the season in New Orleans, trying to keep them afloat. It’s hard to project the haul that would be needed to acquire Ingram, but he could be had for the right price.

Ingram’s name floated around as a name for other teams to consider as an addition by trade in the offseason. His scoring ability would be welcomed next to LeBron James and AD.

7. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets

A floor-spacer who can play anywhere from small forward, up to center? This is the type of player that JJ Redick and the Lakers would love to have. Dorian Finney-Smith has been in Brooklyn since the 2022-23 trade deadline, making winning plays for the Nets.

A career 35% 3-point shooter and known for his defensive versatility, he would fit the scheme well. Perhaps including Rui Hachimura and a pick could be enough for Brooklyn to be swayed to send him LA’s way.

Shooting and defense are things the team doesn’t have too many pairings of, and he could make an immediate impact with the Lakers.

6. P.J. Tucker, LA Clippers

P.J. Tucker isn’t exactly getting any younger here. But it’s hard to ignore all the things he brings to the floor. He helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a title as a starter. He helped the Heat make it to the Conference Finals.

Tucker’s defensive versatility at 6-foot-6 has impressed many teams through the years. His corner-three shooting has proven to be top-tier. The only downside to the veteran is that he’s 39 years 0f age.

The cost is low. But the reward could be high. If he can give them 15-20 minutes a night of aggression, it could light a fire under the younger guys.

The price may just be a pick or parting with a non-rotation player. He’s likely on the move anyway as he’s away from the Clippers. May as well try.

5. Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Another former Laker on the list. Jordan Clarkson‘s fit in Utah as they have been a non-playoff team has been a bit off the last few years. He spent 2022-23 as a starter, but then reverted back into a full-time bench a role a season ago.

The Jazz could be inclined to trade Clarkson as they try and play for a draft pick and give minutes to younger players. He’s been in Utah since 2019, but perhaps the time is now to make a move.

The Lakers had Clarkson for his first few seasons and know he can bring the scoring punch. A future first-round pick could be enough for Utah to say yes.

Plus, he already played with LeBron before, back in Cleveland.

4. Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies

Health is the number one concern here with the results of recent seasons. Even still, Marcus Smart was a defensive player of the year during his time with the Celtics. He has made timely shots his entire career and key plays on both ends.

While playing with the Grizzlies, Smart has seen his playing time drop a bit. The team is more guard-heavy, so they’ve tried to sprinkle in minutes for others. The emergence of Scotty Pippen Jr., also makes him a bit more expendable.

As long as he could stay healthy, he could be worth a flier in LA. Smart is in the midst of a deal that pays him $41 million over the next two seasons, so it may just be a question of financials.

It’s hard to think Memphis wouldn’t have interest in acquiring a wing from LA.

3. John Collins, Utah Jazz

Another lob threat is just what this team needs. John Collins‘ history with Trae Young in Atlanta was something special. They defeated the Sixers in large part because of the genuine athletic ability that Collins provided.

The role that the big man has played in Utah is very different from the one the Hawks had him in. Nonetheless, he has played well. He’s continued to score and rebound at a high clip. And pairing him with Anthony Davis upfront would make the team a much tougher out.

Utah’s asking price would dictate the feasibility of such a move, but D’Angelo Russell as a centerpiece could get something done. It could also give them an easy answer for who to plug as the center when Davis needs rest.

2. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

If Brandon Ingram isn’t available, there is not a wing who would fit better in LA than Zach LaVine. The Bulls small forward/shooting guard has proven time and time again that he is one of the most electric scorers in the league when he gets going.

Remember when he made 13 threes against the Hornets, including back-to-back triples in the waning moments to help the team steal a victory? He’s done things like that all career long.

The only issue with LaVine is his lofty salary, sitting at $43 million this year, $45 million next year, and $48 million in 2026-27.

If they can find matching money and a way to fix the books, he would provide the perfect complement to LeBron, while spelling the star on select possessions. It may cost Austin Reaves, among other pieces, but they would have to ask themselves who they’d rather have at that point.

1. Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards

The top name here makes so much sense that it hurts. Jonas Valanciunas signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Wizards this past summer. The team is going nowhere fast and is prioritizing minutes for young guys, with the exceptions being JV and Kyle Kuzma.

He will be moved by the trade deadline to another team more than likely, and the Lakers are the perfect fit. They could either move AD to power forward, or use Valanciunas in a role off the bench where he plays a few stretches a night in the low-post.

During his time with the Raptors, Valanciunas battled LeBron teams time and time again. They know one another. He’s the type of guy they need.

READ NEXT: 10 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Season