Major Reason Revealed For Lakers Not Trading For PJ Washington

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to PJ Washington as a potential forward option to improve the roster next season. General Manager Rob Pelinka has added new names like Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, and Quentin Grimes to boost the roster after losing LeBron James and others. However, many Lakers fans feel that the team lacks strong wing players for the forward position as one noteworthy flaw.

The California Post’s Khobi Price reported that the Lakers don’t like the contract of Washington to make a trade less likely:

“The Los Angeles Lakers have long been tied to trade rumors with Mavericks forward PJ Washington, a former teammate of Luka Doncic’s in Dallas, but the fully guaranteed $88.8 million Washington’s owed over the next four years isn’t appealing to the Lakers.”

The contract of $88.8 million over the next few years makes Washington a long shot to become a Laker via the trade market. Speculation has been running wild due to the Dallas Mavericks trading some of their established talent and Washington having great chemistry with Luka Doncic in the past. Dallas trading for Washington helped Luka take the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, but a reunion seems rather unlikely now.

Jonathan Kuminga Remains Lakers Last Chance

The Lakers have been linked to Jonathan Kuminga as the only forward the team has had talks with. Kuminga entered free agency after a half season with the Atlanta Hawks failed to see him become a major part of the team’s future. Atlanta prioritized trading for Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder and re-signing CJ McCollum over re-signing Kuminga.

An affordable player with youth and upside is just exactly what the Lakers are looking for in a new forward. The team already has two centers and a load of guards, so the forward depth is all they really have left to do.

Unfortunately, the search for that player is turning into Kuminga or bust with few other serious options behind him. The Lakers may have to look at older veterans on the market available for a minimum contract if they can’t find a path to sign and/or trade for Kuminga before he signs a new deal elsewhere.

Could Lakers Change Stance On PJ Washington?

Many fans are holding out hope that the Lakers will still make a real attempt to trade for Washington from the Mavericks. The contract may be high, but he’s clearly proven that he’s among the most perfect power forwards to play with Doncic.

Dallas’ previous double guard led offense of Luka and Kyrie Irving is quite similar to what the Lakers are trying to accomplish with Doncic and Austin Reaves as the two best players. Washington has shown that he can fit into a system like this and contribute to winning at the highest level.

Some combination of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and Dalton Knecht would be needed to make the trade package work, so the Lakers may be sacrificing depth. The Lakers have no draft picks to trade after the move for Kessler sent their last two picks to make a trade even harder.