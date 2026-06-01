Rich Paul Accused of Hurting LeBron James’ GOAT Argument

One of LeBron James‘ closest friends is Rich Paul, who has been his agent since 2012 after founding Klutch Sports.

Paul ventured outside of Klutch Sports back in December by launching his Game Over podcast with former ESPN analyst Max Kellerman. He has had his fair share of hot takes, including about Michael Jordan‘s legacy.

It prompted Kendrick Perkins to discuss the remarks on his Perk Unplugged podcast and accuse Paul of hurting James’ GOAT argument.

“This is where he has to stop, this is where he starts to hurt LeBron James GOAT case,” Perkins said, via NBA Courtside. “This is where people start saying the ‘controlling of the narrative.’ You speaking on MJ and saying these things, and it’s like, ‘Here go Rich Paul, LeBron’s guy to hype up his GOAT status.’ But it’s not hyping it up, it’s actually making it worse.”

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James’ greatness remains intact regardless of what Paul, Perkins or any other analyst or fan says about him. The GOAT debate is expected to never end, but MJ’s fans certainly have new ammo in the argument after what Paul recently said.

What Did Rich Paul Say About Michael Jordan?

Speaking on a recent episode of the Game Over podcast, Rich Paul and Max Kellerman discussed Michael Jordan and his legacy.

Paul claimed that without Scottie Pippen, Jordan wouldn’t have any championship rings.

“I think Scottie’s rings are the same as Michael Jordan’s,” Paul said. “Why not? He was the most impactful player on the team. If you unplug Scottie Pippen off that team, Jordan’s 0-6.”

While Paul has the right to say whatever he wants, the logic could be applied to any superstar who has led their team to a championship.

A Jordan fan could easily say James would have not won a championship with the Miami Heat without Ray Allen or with the Cleveland Cavaliers without Kyrie Irving.

What’s Next For LeBron James?

After eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

At 41 years old, James remains unsure if he’ll be returning for his 24th season, but it seems like he’s going to explore his options before making a decision.

According to Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the purple and gold franchise will be building around Luka Doncic this offseason. The Lakers will even prioritize re-signing Austin Reaves over James.

“If it comes down to whether you’d rather pay Austin $40 million per year for the next five years or LeBron $40 million for one year, they’re going to prioritize the long-term contract,” Buha said. “Austin is more of a priority for the Lakers than LeBron. That’s just a fact.”

In addition to Reaves, the Lakers will have to add shooting, a shot blocker and an athletic defender, as per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.