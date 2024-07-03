Lakers Seeking ‘Right Deal’ as LeBron Weighs $162 million Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have not yet made a significant signing or trade but remain open to exploring opportunities they consider to be the “right deal.”

The Lakers have been in the mix for some of the more prominent names on the market, notably Klay Thompson. The former Golden State Warriors star signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks but the Lakers were also in the mix.

The Lakers’ options are limited, but general manager Rob Pelinka is committed to staying aggressive.

“I think we’re gonna always be aggressive trying to make roster upgrades and we’ll be relentless trying to look at what we can do,” Pelinka said on July 2. “As you pointed out, we have 14 guys under guaranteed contract with one space and this is the season of being mindful of all the things we can approach to improve the roster. So we’re in the midst of that as we speak. That will continue in the coming days and it often spills into Vegas where all the GMs meet and gather and other deals get done. But we’ll stay aggressive.”

Pelinka cited the new apron rules as a hurdle in making a deal happen. He also noted that the Lakers would be willing to part ways with the two first-round draft picks via trade if it made sense.

“I think if the right deal comes and we have to put in draft picks, we will,” Pelinka said. “I think we’ve talked about it before, we’re now in the apron world. We’ve seen contending teams or championship-level teams have to lose players. That’s a result of the apron world we’re living in. So does it make trades more challenging? Yes. Do it make good trades impossible? No. So we’ll continue to pursue upgrades to our roster.”

Lakers on Deadline With LeBron James’ Contract

Lakers superstar LeBron James opted out of the final year of his deal with the Lakers. However, the four-time MVP is set on returning. The question is at what price?

James told the Lakers he’d be willing to take a pay cut to add an impact player. ESPN mentioned Thompson, James Harden, and Jonas Valanciunas as players James would deem worthy of that. But all three have locked in their futures elsewhere, and the Lakers are running out of options and time.

James is set to attend camp with Team USA in the coming days and would like his contract buttoned up by then. He is eligible to sign a maximum three-year, $162 million contract.

“If LA cannot find an impact player to sign for the full MLE that would be created by James taking a pay cut, James will seek the max,” McMenamin reported. “There can only be so much patience on James’ part: Team USA camp begins a week from today in Las Vegas and he needs a deal before taking the court.”

Lakers Introduce Bronny James, Dalton Knecht

The Lakers’ most recent roster additions came through the draft. LA added Tennessee standout Dalton Knecht in the first round and then snagged Bronny James with a much-anticipated second-round pick.

“One of the things we talked about is just being open-minded,” Redick said. “Having an openness and just letting go of outcomes. And the thing that excites me about both these guys is that their basis of basketball is as workers. And that’s a great starting point if you want to develop into a great NBA player.”

Both Knecht and Bronny James will compete during Summer League in July. Dane Johnson, the coach of L.A.’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers will be in charge of that squad.