Lakers Linked to Pair of Veteran Centers Ahead of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers, like every team, have their attention fully on the 2026 NBA Draft, but considering how much is on the line for the team in free agency, the front office can’t help but have one eye turned towards next week. Guys like LeBron James and Austin Reaves will have their respective futures resolved in the near future, and right now, those are the two most important pieces of business for this team.

Beyond that, arguably the top item on L.A.’s offseason to-do list involves finding some upgrades for the center position. While the team has been linked to big names like Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler, bringing them to town is going to be easier said than done. However, according to NBA insider Ramona Shelburne, there are a pair of under-the-radar targets who could be easier for the Lakers to bring to town.

Lakers Eyeing Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jalen Smith in Free Agency

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In a perfect world, Los Angeles would be able to sign either Duren or Kessler, but with both guys being restricted free agents, doing so is going to be easier said than done. The more likely path involves targeting lesser-known unrestricted free agents to come in and help boost the center rotation, which was led by Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes last year.

Two potential options are Sandro Mamukelashvili of the Toronto Raptors and Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls. Neither guy is on the same level as Duren and Kessler, but they both are easier to sign as unrestricted free agents, and they almost certainly won’t cost as much, which could go a long way towards helping keep James and Reaves around.

Mamukelashvili is fresh off the best season of his career, as he helped the Raptors emerge as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference (11.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 52.3 FG%). Smith, meanwhile, put up the most complete season of his career (10.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 1.2 APG, 48.3 FG%), and he still has upside, as the former No. 10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is still just 26 years old. Shelburne knows they aren’t flashy options, but she thinks either would fit L.A.’s roster.

“On the center market … there’s a guy in Toronto, Sandro (Mamukelashvili). There’s a guy like Jalen Smith in Chicago, or Isaiah Stewart,” Shelburne said on “Mason & Ireland.” “You get somebody like these types of guys who are young, they fit the right salary profile, they fit the right age profile. So, you don’t have to get into this restricted free agency stuff.”

Should the Lakers Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jalen Smith?

The rotation of Ayton and Hayes wasn’t great last season, but it’s not as if the position needs to be overhauled entirely. Finding a player who can come in and work alongside Luka Doncic in the pick-and-roll game is the key, regardless of how good they may be. Bringing in Mamukelashvili or Smith would fill this area of need, while also giving the front office the ammunition needed to build out the rest of the team.

Much of Los Angeles’ offseason work will depend on whether or not the team re-signs James and Reaves. If both guys come back, the Lakers may have no choice but to take a flier on one of these two guys. But if either of them skips town, L.A. would likely go big-fish hunting before potentially settling for a cheaper option.