Lakers Trade Pitch Would Land 3 Rotation Pieces for Massive Haul

The Los Angeles Lakers started training camp, wrapping up an offseason that didn’t see them make any meaningful moves. However, with the ability to make trades until the trade deadline on February 6, 2025, the Lakers could still improve their team until then.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report proposed an interesting trade to help them do as such. His trade pitch would move a massive haul for Malcolm Brogdon, Jonas Valanciunas, and more in a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.

Lakers would get: Brogdon, Valančiūnas, Jevon Carter Wizards would get: D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, 2029 first-rounder (top-five-protected) Bulls would get: Johnny Davis, Patrick Baldwin Jr. “The Lakers’ relationship with Russell is long and tenuous. The 2023 trade that brought him back to L.A. (where he spent his first two seasons) helped the franchise return to the Western Conference Finals,” Pincus wrote on October 4. “But Russell’s best skill (shooting) hasn’t translated well to the postseason, and the Lakers have hoped to upgrade defensively at the position… “Brogdon is a career 39.1 percent three-point shooter with more defensive skill than Russell. He’s struggled to stay on the court consistently over his career, but that’s why the Lakers would be able to get him for what they’re giving up. Since the Lakers would have a hard cap at the second apron ($188.9 million) by aggregating contracts, several others, including Vincent, Reddish, Wood and Hood-Schifino, would need to go. L.A. must also add an additional player via free agency to a pro-rated minimum contract earning no more than about $900,00 to get to the required 14.”

LeBron James Was Willing to Accept Pay Cut for Valanciunas

LeBron James opted out of his $51.4 million deal in June. However, he eventually signed a two-year, $101.3 million deal in July.

When James opted out of his contract, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that he “would be willing to make a financial sacrifice” for a veteran player. Of those players included Valanciunas.

“The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis such as Jonas Valančiūnas, sources told ESPN.

“If the Lakers are unable to entice a player of that ilk to come to L.A. for the MLE, James will seek the max, Paul told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote on June 29.

Given that the Los Angeles Lakers know he’s interested in playing with Valanciunas, trading for him makes sense.

How Brogdon and Valanciunas Would Help the Lakers

As the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to beat the Denver Nuggets, they could use as many big bodies as possible to slow down Nikola Jokic. While slowing Jokic down is nearly impossible, making it tough for him has to be the Lakers’ goal, at the very least.

Valanciunas could help with that and be the starting five, with Anthony Davis moving over to the four full-time.

Regarding Brogdon, the Lakers would have their starting point guard if they made this trade due to Russell being moved. Brogdon hasn’t been a full-time starter since 2021-22 but averaged 19.1 points that season.

He also won the 6 Man of the Year Award in 2022-23.