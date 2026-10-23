Grizzlies Get Concerning Cedric Coward Injury News Before Warriors Game

The Memphis Grizzlies opened the 2026-27 NBA season with an impressive victory, but the good news didn’t last long for Cedric Coward.

Memphis listed Coward as doubtful for Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors because of a left wrist sprain, according to the NBA injury report.

The designation puts Coward in serious danger of missing the Grizzlies’ second game of the season, a disappointing development for the second-year guard following a promising rookie campaign.

Coward played 28 minutes in Wednesday’s 123-103 victory over the Utah Jazz, finishing with seven points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block. He shot 3-of-6 from the field and finished with a plus-23 rating.

Now, Memphis faces the possibility of playing without him just 48 hours later.

What Happened to Grizzlies Guard Cedric Coward?

Coward’s injury designation became public Thursday, October 22, when the Grizzlies listed him as doubtful with a sprained left wrist.

The 23-year-old played significant minutes against Utah on Wednesday, but Memphis has not publicly established how the injury occurred or announced a timetable for his return.

The doubtful designation does not officially rule Coward out against Golden State. However, it represents a significant setback to his chances of taking the floor.

His absence would also create an immediate rotation question for Memphis, particularly given the role he played during his rookie season.

Coward averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 62 games in 2025-26. He shot 47.1% from the field and earned NBA All-Rookie honors.

His versatility gives Memphis scoring, rebounding and positional flexibility on the perimeter. Losing that combination would be an unwelcome development for a team beginning a new chapter following its offseason roster changes.

Grizzlies Have Options if Cedric Coward Misses Warriors Game

Memphis has several candidates to absorb Coward’s minutes if he cannot play Friday.

Jerami Grant, Cam Spencer and Scotty Pippen Jr. are among the players who could see increased opportunities.

Grant scored 15 points in 24 minutes against Utah, while Pippen contributed nine points, five assists and three steals off the bench.

The Grizzlies also have a separate injury concern involving Isaiah Stewart, who is questionable against Golden State with a left ankle sprain.

Stewart missed Wednesday’s opener after suffering the injury during the preseason. Memphis previously announced he would be reevaluated in two weeks, making his upgraded designation ahead of Friday’s game an encouraging development.

Unlike Stewart, however, Coward is trending toward an absence.

When Will Cedric Coward Return?

There is no confirmed return date for Coward following his left wrist injury.

The Grizzlies visit the Warriors on Friday, October 23, before continuing their road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, October 25, and the Utah Jazz on Monday, October 26.

That schedule gives Memphis little time between games if Coward requires additional recovery.

The team’s next injury report should provide more clarity on his availability and whether the wrist issue will cost him additional time.

For now, the Grizzlies are preparing for their first road game with one of their most promising young players unlikely to suit up.