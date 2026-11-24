The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the pleasant surprises to begin the 2026-27 season.

They’re 13-5, tied for the third-best record in the Western Conference, and Ty Jerome is hitting logo 3s on a nightly basis, leaving opposing commentators in disbelief. That included beloved Charlotte Hornets broadcaster Eric Collins on Monday night.

Tough Break for Boozer and the Grizzlies

But the Grizzlies suffered a big blow on Monday, announcing that rookie phenom Cam Boozer would miss at least a month with a sprained ankle he suffered in Thursday’s game against the Warriors.

The third overall pick out of Duke was averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists through the first 16 games of his NBA career.

After Memphis’ win Monday against Charlotte, coach Tuomas Iisalo was asked about the challenges ahead for the Grizzlies without Boozer, video courtesy of Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace.

“Huge challenge for us. We call him the connective tissue within our team. He’s brought a lot of fluidity, a lot of different types of actions. He’s such a unique player that he enhances the offense and really gives us a lot of variability. Now it’s finding some different options during that time, and we said this last year, and we’ve said it this year. There’s always a silver lining to the injuries — as difficult and as frustrating as they are in the moment. There’s an opportunity to improve the team play or the depth within the team. That’s a chance for someone else. But they’re big shoes to fill from him and our schedule during the month of November is tough, but we’ll try to find all the possibilities to train and to make sure that guys get accustomed to those new positions.”

The Road Ahead Without Boozer

Memphis lost Saturday against Minnesota in its first game of the season without Boozer, then bounced back Monday to defeat the Hornets. To finish November, the Grizzlies faces the Clippers, Timberwolves and the Lakers before beginning December with games against the 76ers and Pistons.

In Boozer’s absence, Memphis will rely on increased playing time for players such as Kris Murray, Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Murray started for the first time this season Monday night and played more than 30 minutes after averaging just 10 minutes per game over the Grizzlies’ first 17 games.

So far this season, the Grizzlies have the league’s second-best offensive rating at 120.1, the fourth-best defensive rating at 111.4 and the fourth-best net rating at plus-8.7.

Memphis will look to maintain their position in a loaded Western Conference and weather the storm until Boozer is healthy enough to return.