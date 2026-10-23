Heat’s Season Opener Shows They Could Use a Guy Like Kyrie Irving

When the Minnesota Timberwolves eviscerated the Miami Heat to the tune of 131-106 this past Wednesday (Oct. 21), one thing became exceedingly clear: Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s new squad is going to need a lot more help if they want to make it out of the Eastern Conference this year. And that help might just be available around the trade deadline.

For the contest, both teams’ best players did what they were supposed to do. Anthony Edwards went for a hyper-efficient 45 points and 10 rebounds, while Antetokounmpo went for 35 points while only missing six shots. The headliners balled out. It’s just that Edwards had better co-stars. Namely, LaMelo Ball. In his Timberwolves debut, Ball scored 21 points while collecting 6 assists. It was a repeatable shot-creation display that should continue to make Edwards’ life a lot easier during the regular season and the playoffs. Antetokounmpo will enjoy no such luxury.

Miami Heat’s Opener Highlights a Half-Court Concern

When the Heat traded for Antetokounmpo this summer, they gave up Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakučionis. While he’s not a perennial All-Star, Herro was a half-court volume scorer who had averaged about 23 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds on over 60 percent true shooting the last two years. He was, in fact, a loss. So was Norman Powell, who had averaged about 22 points on 61 percent true shooting the last two seasons before ultimately signing with the Chicago Bulls.

Their absence leaves the Miami Heat with Bam Adebayo as their second-leading scorer. While he did break Kobe Bryant’s record for second-most points in an NBA game last year, Adebayo has technically only averaged over 20 points twice in his entire career. Giannis’ status as a top three-to-seven player in the league, along with Bam’s All-Star two-way play, should mean we’ll see the Heat in the playoffs. But if they want to compete for a championship, they’ll need a half-court scorer who can create their shot at will. And that person could be Kyrie Irving.

How Kyrie Irving’s Skill Set Could Help Miami

Earlier this week, Irving made his return to the Dallas Mavericks lineup after missing all of last season with recovering from an ACL tear. While he finished with just 15 points in his season debut against the Houston Rockets, players who’ve competed against him in pickup games say he’s recovered his abilities — which were obviously considerable. From 2017 to 2025, he averaged 25.6 points and 5.7 assists on 60 percent true shooting. He did all of that while keeping his turnover rate low and co-existing next to other elite players.

Assuming he regains this form, Irving could be an ideal partner for Giannis, who would now have another player to space the floor and get buckets when the offense breaks down. Without Irving, or a player like him, the Heat will lack the offensive firepower to compete with the league’s very best.

While there have been rumblings from NBA insiders like Jake Fischer about the Miami Heat potentially being interested in trading for Irving, the Mavs have been clear about how they feel: they want to see how he plays with emerging star Cooper Flagg. And yet, Flagg is 19 and Irving is 34, so it’s very clear that they’re on different timelines. And so, when the trade deadline approaches and teams with championship aspirations come calling, it might be too good of an opportunity for the Mavs to pass up. If it is, maybe, just maybe, when the Heat need buckets at the very end of close playoff games, Antetokounmpo will have someone else to pass to.