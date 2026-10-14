Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Make $82 Million More by Delaying Contract Extension

They say good things come to those who wait. In the case of Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s a chance to add an additional year and $82 million to his next big contract. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 13) Giannis Antetokounmpo contract report from ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Miami Heat superstar has been eligible for a two- or three-year extension worth $135 million and $194 million, respectively, since Oct. 1. So why the hold-up? Because if Antetokounmpo waits until Jan. 6, he’ll be able to sign a longer four-year deal worth up to $276 million. Given his status as the Heat’s newly minted franchise superstar, it feels like an obvious call. But even then, it might not be the one he makes.

While Antetokounmpo is turning 32 years old this December, he remains one of the most dynamic athletes the league has ever seen, and with his size and length, his floor as an All-NBA force is extremely high. So high that, as Marks notes, he might wait all the way until next year’s offseason. Then, Antetokounmpo would be able to sign a five-year contract worth up to $357 million.

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Time With the Bucks Came to an End

When Giannis Antetokounmpo won the NBA Finals MVP five years ago, it felt like it could be the beginning of a dynasty. But then, a series of untimely injuries to himself and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates in subsequent years doomed his chances. When they traded for Damian Lillard in September 2023, the Bucks tried to get Antetokounmpo the type of superstar co-lead he never had.

But alas, despite fairly successful regular season campaigns together between 2023 and 2025, their respective injuries prevented them from playing more than three playoff games together. After Lillard tore his Achilles tendon during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, the Bucks waived Lillard while stretching his contract, and the partnership was over. Less than 15 months after Lillard’s injury, Antetokounmpo’s partnership with the Bucks would come to an end too.

Giannis’ New Start With the Heat

After injuries kept Antetokounmpo sidelined for all but 36 games last season, the Bucks traded him to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis and multiple draft picks on July 6. Now, after years of disappointment, Antetokounmpo is on a team that should be competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Bam Adebayo, whose 83 points broke Kobe Bryant’s scoring record for second-most points in a game earlier this year, remains an All-NBA-level two-way big man. Andrew Wiggins stands as a steady wing who can guard an opponent’s best perimeter threat while getting buckets. Klay Thompson isn’t what he was, but he is one of the greatest shooters the league has ever seen. Davion Mitchell is a strong point-of-attack defender at point guard.

The Heat’s defense should be elite, and with Giannis — and some solid spacing — their offense should be strong, too. However, without Herro, they now lack a proven half-court playoff scorer outside of Antetokounmpo. A couple of weeks ago, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that he had heard rumblings that the Heat had some interest in potentially trading for Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. There are no guarantees when it comes to the Association. The only way fans can see how things play out is to watch as the games pass. In other words, as is the case for the Giannis Antetokounmpo contract extension, they’ll have to wait, too.