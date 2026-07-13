NBA Legend Takes Shot at Tyler Herro After Altercation with Heat Star Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat have been in the news quite a bit this offseason. The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade has obviously generated a lot of attention, but now, the team has seen its star center, Bam Adebayo, reportedly get into a fight with one of his former teammates, Tyler Herro (who was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the aforementioned Antetokounmpo deal).

Herro publicly made comments questioning Adebayo’s value and his massive $160.3 million contract with Miami, which the All-Star big man took exception to. While varying reports of this scuffle have emerged, if you ask NBA legend Paul Pierce, he believes Herro got what he deserved after he called out his longtime teammate.

Paul Pierce Doesn’t Hold Back on Tyler Herro After Scuffle with Bam Adebayo

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Adebayo and Herro had been teammates for seven seasons, and generally speaking, they enjoyed quite a bit of success together. Adebayo has turned himself into one of the best two-way players in the league, while Herro is a lethal three-level scorer who can get buckets from all over the floor. However, over time, it appears their relationship became strained.

Once it was announced Miami was acquiring Antetokounmpo, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Herro heading the other way. Since then, he’s made a handful of eye-opening comments, including the aforementioned shots at Adebayo. Unsurprisingly, Herro’s claims didn’t go over too well with Adebayo, leading to their altercation.

For the most part, it doesn’t seem like this was similar to the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole incident from the Golden State Warriors a couple of years ago, but it’s still jarring to see that Adebayo went after Herro for what he said. If you ask Pierce, he thinks Herro got what was coming for him, as he warned the Bucks’ new guard about messing with Adebayo.

“That tells you don’t write a check you’re a** can’t cash,” Pierce said on “No Fouls Given.” “Bam is not a little boy. I’m surprised we didn’t see Tyler Herro all marked up.”

Heat Looking to Move on From Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Drama

Now that this drama between Adebayo and Herro has bubbled to the surface, it helps show why the Heat were operating with such a high level of urgency in their trade discussions for Antetokounmpo. Miami went above and beyond to outbid the Boston Celtics for Antetokounmpo’s services, and right now at least, that looks like a shrewd piece of business.

This situation will likely fade into the background, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see tempers flare back up when these two sides meet up in the 2026-27 campaign. In the meantime, the Heat’s front office will look to continue adding players to their roster in an effort to ensure that Adebayo will be able to get the last laugh against Herro next season.