Tyler Herro’s Heat Frustrations Surface After Bam Adebayo Fight

The Miami Heat’s reported frustration with Tyler Herro extended beyond his availability before his offseason trade to the Milwaukee Bucks. Those concerns have gained renewed attention following an alleged altercation between Herro and former teammate Bam Adebayo at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

“The main frustration they had with him more than any other, is they would believe he was ready to play. He would be cleared,” 5 Reasons Sports Network reported. “The thing they didn’t like about the Herro experience is that he wouldn’t play unless he was 100% healthy.”

Adebayo reportedly punched Herro on Friday morning at a practice facility inside Resorts World Casino. The incident allegedly unfolded in front of the AAU team that Herro operates.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from comments made by an account allegedly associated with Herro. Those messages questioned Adebayo’s maximum contract and criticized his effectiveness as a midrange shooter, per Hot Hot Hoops.

Herro had recently left Miami for Milwaukee as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat. His nearly seven-year run with the franchise featured productive scoring stretches, repeated injury interruptions and, apparently, lingering tension behind the scenes.

Did Heat Question Tyler Herro’s Injury Approach?

Herro appeared in a career-low 33 games during the 2025-26 season while attempting to establish his value ahead of a potential contract extension. However, his availability had become an issue long before his final campaign in Miami.

The guard reached the 70-game mark only once across seven seasons with the Heat. He also averaged 54.5 appearances across his first two campaigns and played 42 games during the 2023-24 season.

His absences became particularly noticeable during Miami’s postseason runs. Herro broke his hand in the opening game of the 2023 playoffs and missed the remainder of the Heat’s unexpected journey from the eighth seed to the NBA Finals.

According to 5 Reasons Sports, the organization sometimes believed Herro could return before he felt comfortable playing.

“The Heat were frustrated that they felt he was ready to go and he’d say that he’d be ready in a couple of weeks,” the outlet reported.

That account presents Miami’s perspective, rather than a confirmed medical judgment about Herro’s condition. Still, it offers a clearer look at why his injury history reportedly created internal frustration.

Herro’s extended absences also forced head coach Erik Spoelstra to make frequent lineup adjustments. That instability made it difficult for Miami to build continuity, particularly when incorporating new personnel.

The backcourt partnership between Herro and Norman Powell illustrated the problem. The two guards appeared together in slightly more than 20 games during the 2025-26 campaign, leaving Miami with limited time to evaluate their chemistry.

Alleged Burner Account Sparked Adebayo Fight

The reported dispute between Adebayo and Herro added another dramatic chapter to their relationship as former teammates.

After Miami traded Herro, a fan published direct messages from an account allegedly connected to the guard. The account questioned whether Adebayo deserved approximately $60 million for providing elite defense only on certain nights.

It also targeted Adebayo’s jump shooting. The account referenced his 35% conversion rate from midrange, which ranked within the league’s bottom third, according to the information shared.

Herro had also posted a graphic calling attention to Adebayo’s shooting inefficiency. Reports indicated that the social media activity contributed to the confrontation in Las Vegas.

The Athletic confirmed that Adebayo struck Herro, according to the supplied report. Neither player’s full account of the incident was included, and the alleged connection between Herro and the account remains unconfirmed.

Herro’s Heat tenure once looked capable of becoming a long-term partnership built around his three-level scoring ability. Instead, his departure has brought old frustrations into public view.

Miami reportedly questioned how he managed injuries. Adebayo reportedly took issue with criticism that appeared online. Together, those developments have created a sour conclusion to a Heat run that included undeniable offensive production but never enough consistent availability.