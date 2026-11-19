The Milwaukee Bucks have found a new low. A 137-130 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday dropped Milwaukee to 1-14, the worst 15-game start in franchise history. It’s also the Bucks’ 11th straight loss, their longest skid since November 2013, when a rookie named Giannis Antetokounmpo was still finding his footing. And the man who beat them Wednesday night was Giannis himself.

Bucks Franchise-Worst Start: 1-14 After Loss to Giannis and the Heat

Milwaukee trailed by 30 and then outscored Miami 30-9 over the final six and a half minutes. It wasn’t enough. Kyle Kuzma led the Bucks with 26 points, and Brayden Burries and Kasparas Jakucionis each had 20.

Tyler Herro’s return to Miami was a mix of cheers and jeers, and he had eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. The loss left the Bucks with the worst record in the league.

Giannis Delivers in First Game Against His Former Team

Giannis played 13 seasons in Milwaukee and led the franchise to the 2021 championship before the Bucks traded him, along with Bobby Portis Jr., to Miami on July 6. In his first game against his old team, he had 27 points and nine assists in a near triple-double.

Bam Adebayo scored 26, 21 of them in the first half, and Davion Mitchell had 24. The Heat made 22 threes, won their sixth straight and are 9-2 since starting 0-4. They’re 9-6 overall. They also welcomed the former Heat players with a tribute video.

The Trade Haul Hasn’t Stopped the Slide

The Bucks got a lot back in the deal, but the early results have been rough. Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Jakucionis combined for 49 points against Miami: Jakucionis scored 20, Ware 11, Jaquez 10 and Herro eight. That’s useful production, and it still wasn’t close to enough.

It also adds context to Milwaukee’s trade-market picture. Kuzma, the Bucks’ leading scorer on Wednesday, is one of the two veterans the team has reportedly tried to move.

A Franchise Searching for Direction

The numbers are ugly, and the optics are worse. A 30-point deficit against their former superstar, followed by a frantic but incomplete comeback, sums up the season so far.

Milwaukee hosts Portland on Thursday. Another loss would make it 12 straight and extend the franchise’s longest skid in more than a decade. The Bucks franchise-worst start is historic for all the wrong reasons, and the questions about the direction of the rebuild are only getting louder.