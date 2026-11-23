Tyler Herro will not like the bad news an NBA insider shared amid trade rumors involving the Milwaukee Bucks.

Across the league, front offices and insiders widely view Tyler Herro as an ideal bench bucket-getter rather than a foundational franchise starter, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Tim Macmahon.

While Herro has proven he can carry an offense in bursts, highlighted by his 50-point performance for the Milwaukee Bucks against the 76ers and his 2025 All-Star selection, team evaluators often point to his defensive limitations, injury history, and high-usage, shot-heavy style as reasons his skill set translates best to a sixth-man role.

“I think there’s probably going to be a pretty significant difference between what Tyler Herro wants in free agency and how the majority of the league views him,” Macmahon said in the Hoop Collective podcast.

“Honestly, I think most teams see Herro ideally as a bench bucket-getter, and I don’t think he’d like to hear that. But he can get by me just fine. He’s coming off a 50-point game,” he added.

Tyler Herro Is A Proven Bench Scorer

Having already won NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 with the Miami Heat, Herro’s ability to create his own shot and provide instant offense against second units makes him a premier microwave scorer, even as he continues to seek starter-level recognition and pay on the open market.

Through 16 games in the regular season with the Bucks, Tyler Herro is averaging 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in 30.7 minutes.

Herro is drawing league-wide trade interest ahead of the February NBA trade deadline as Milwaukee begins a rebuild following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Miami Heat.

Milwaukee kept Herro to start the season, and his strong early scoring has not cooled rival teams’ interest. The Bucks must decide whether to build around him or flip him for assets while his value is high.

Among the teams linked to a Herro trade were the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons.

Notably, Herro is playing on the final year of a four-year, $120 million contract. If he does not sign an extension, he will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-2027 season.

Tyler Herro Expresses Frustrations Of Losing With The Milwaukee Bucks

Tyler Herro has openly voiced his frustration with the Milwaukee Bucks’ dismal 1-16 start to the 2026-2027 NBA season and their 13-game losing streak, calling it “the most I’ve ever lost in my life” and stressing that players are paid to win.

Herro pushed back against complacency in the locker room, saying the team cannot just smile and treat losing as okay.

“This is the most I’ve ever lost in my life. We can’t just be smiling and thinking this is okay. Like, the goal here is to win. That’s why we get paid, to win games,” Herro said.

Herro noted that having the ball in his hands more over the past two weeks under head coach Taylor Jenkins helped him bounce back from single-digit scoring games against Atlanta and Miami, though he wished the effort came with a win.

“We’re 1-13 right now, so we’re worried about winning games, getting better, continuing to get better every single day,” Herro said. “We want to win as many games as possible and really set a culture from day one.”