Former Bucks Guard Faces Major Legal Decision After Last-Second Rebound Revelation

With one second remaining against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 10, 2024, Malik Beasley grabbed a rebound that barely registered in the Milwaukee Bucks‘ victory.

More than two years later, that seemingly routine play is part of a federal gambling case threatening to define the former Bucks guard’s NBA career.

Beasley is negotiating a potential guilty plea over allegations that he manipulated his performances during the 2023-24 season to help gamblers win bets.

According to ESPN’s Tom Schad, court records filed Friday indicate that Beasley intends to change his not-guilty plea.

However, attorney Steve Haney said Saturday that his client has not finalized an agreement. A decision is expected early next week.

The development renews scrutiny of four Bucks games identified in a federal indictment.

Prosecutors Detail Malik Beasley’s Last-Second Bucks Rebound

The most striking allegation involves Milwaukee’s March 10, 2024, road game against the Clippers.

According to the 22-page federal indictment, Beasley allegedly told former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Ed Davis that he intended to exceed his rebounding betting line of 3.5.

With Milwaukee leading by seven points and the game nearly over, Beasley secured his fourth rebound as time expired.

The play pushed him over the betting line.

Prosecutors allege that William Brown placed approximately $2,838 in wagers, generating $3,252 in profit.

Another bettor allegedly earned $2,107 from roughly $2,400 in wagers.

Beasley finished with 17 points and four rebounds.

However, the rebound itself does not establish intentional manipulation. That remains an allegation prosecutors must prove.

Ed Davis’ ‘Beat Vegas’ Message and Snapchat Exchange Revealed

The government’s case also centers on Beasley’s alleged gambling debts.

Despite earning nearly $60 million during his NBA career, Beasley accumulated multimillion-dollar gambling losses, according to prosecutors.

Davis allegedly loaned his former Minnesota teammate money to address those debts.

In exchange, prosecutors claim Beasley provided advance information about how he intended to perform in certain Bucks games.

A December 2023 text exchange offered a glimpse into their alleged arrangement.

“Only way you can beat Vegas is sports betting,” Davis allegedly told Beasley. “Everything else, they got the edge.”

The indictment also describes Davis asking Beasley whether he had Snapchat.

“Better to talk on there,” Davis allegedly wrote.

“We can make some good money.”

Prosecutors contend that Davis served as an intermediary between Beasley and gamblers, passing along information about his intended scoring and rebounding performances.

They further allege that Beasley benefited through reductions or repayment of his gambling debts.

Davis has pleaded not guilty.

Three Other Bucks Games Named in Federal Indictment

Prosecutors also identified Milwaukee’s games against Cleveland on Jan. 26, Charlotte on Feb. 27 and Brooklyn on March 21, 2024.

The Charlotte game produced particularly lucrative betting results.

According to the indictment, gamblers wagered that Beasley would score fewer than 12.5 points while grabbing more than 3.5 rebounds.

He finished with six points and four rebounds.

Prosecutors allege approximately $25,000 in wagers generated more than $77,000 in profit.

Those winnings allegedly went to the bettors, not necessarily Beasley.

The government claims the wagers were informed by advance knowledge of his intended performances.

What’s Next for Former Bucks Guard Malik Beasley?

Beasley started 77 games for Milwaukee in 2023-24, averaging 11.3 points while shooting 41.3% from the 3-point range.

After joining Detroit, he enjoyed a career-best season that put him in line for a reported three-year, $42 million contract.

However, negotiations collapsed after news of the federal investigation emerged in 2025.

Beasley initially pleaded not guilty to charges involving sports bribery, wire fraud conspiracies and money laundering conspiracy.

His potential plea agreement remains unresolved.

For Milwaukee, the allegations cast an uncomfortable light on an otherwise forgettable collection of regular-season possessions.

A last-second rebound against the Clippers. An unusually quiet scoring night against Charlotte. Private messages about beating the odds.

Prosecutors allege a gambling operation connected those moments.

Whether Beasley admits wrongdoing or contests the charges remains the next significant question.