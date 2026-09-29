Timberwolves’ LaMelo Ball sends message to Olivia Miles after WNBA honor

Olivia Miles completed a historic debut season by unanimously winning the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year award, ESPN reports. The Minnesota Lynx guard’s achievement also caught the attention of LaMelo Ball, another Minnesota playmaker who knows what it takes to earn the honor.

“Olivia, you already know. I’m proud of you. From one Rookie of the Year to another, congrats! I’m watching. It’s a blessing. Blessings everywhere. Congrats,” Ball said in an Instagram video shared by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Miles acknowledged the message in the comment section, writing, “Thanks Melo!” alongside two laughing emojis, CFN reports.

Ball’s congratulations connected two of Minnesota’s most dynamic guards at an important point in their careers. Miles just completed her first WNBA regular season, while Ball is preparing for his first campaign with the Timberwolves after previously playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

LaMelo Ball recognizes Olivia Miles’ historic rookie season

Miles entered the WNBA as the second overall pick and immediately became one of its most productive players. She averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds while helping Minnesota finish 33-11, the top record in the league.

The rookie also surpassed Caitlin Clark’s first-year scoring record. Miles ranked ninth among all WNBA players in points per game and seventh in assists while becoming the lone rookie selected for the All-Star Game.

Her production proved especially important while Napheesa Collier recovered from procedures on both ankles. Collier did not return until the middle of July, but Miles helped the Lynx reach first place and remain there through the end of the regular season.

Miles became the sixth player in franchise history to earn Rookie of the Year. She joined Betty Lennox, Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Collier and Crystal Dangerfield on Minnesota’s list of winners.

Ball experienced the same individual milestone in 2021. His message referenced that connection while welcoming Miles into the select group of players who earned the award during their debut seasons.

Olivia Miles turns her attention toward Lynx playoff test

Miles received the trophy through an emotional surprise involving her parents, Yakubu and Maria Miles. The Lynx posted a video Monday showing them enter a restaurant where Miles and her teammates had gathered.

Miles reacted with shock before becoming emotional when she saw her parents carrying the award and flowers. She embraced them, kissed them and accepted the trophy before head coach Cheryl Reeve announced her as the 2026 winner.

The celebration came as Minnesota faced immediate postseason pressure.

The top-seeded Lynx dropped Game 1 of their opening-round series against the New York Liberty, 91-75, on Sunday. Miles finished with 11 points and led Minnesota with eight rebounds, but New York moved one victory away from advancing.

Game 2 arrives Tuesday with the Lynx facing elimination. Miles will now try to extend a season that already includes an All-Star selection, a rookie scoring record and one of the league’s most prestigious individual awards.

Ball, meanwhile, will begin his next chapter alongside Anthony Edwards on a revamped Timberwolves roster. Before that partnership takes the court, he made sure Minnesota’s newest Rookie of the Year received recognition from someone who once stood in the same position.