NBA Rumors: LeBron James ‘Long Been a Fan of’ Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards

For the first time since 2018, NBA superstar LeBron James is set to test the waters of unrestricted free agency.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday afternoon that James would not be re-upping with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent the last eight years of his NBA career.

“LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere,” Charania wrote in a post on X.

Now, at 41-years-old, James becomes one of the most coveted players on the free agent market and is an instant win-now piece for any team looking to contend next year.

But what team makes the most sense for one of the greatest basketball players of all time?

Timberwolves Named Fit For LeBron James

The Minnesota Timberwolves were floated as a potential landing spot for James by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, and for a few solid reasons.

For starters, Krawczynski says James has long been a fan of Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards, dating back to their time together on the United States Olympic basketball team, and it could be enough to draw him in.

Of course, Krawczynski notes the probability of James taking his talents to the frozen tundra of Minnesota is unlikely, but that doesn’t make it any less of a basketball fit.

“LeBron James almost assuredly won’t come to Minnesota, but he should. The Timberwolves have a gaping hole at the 4, just added LaMelo Ball and can surround James with great defenders and great offensive players so he doesn’t have to carry the load,” wrote Krawczynski.

“He has long been a fan of Anthony Edwards. Coming to Minnesota to end a long championship drought would make an even stronger argument for GOAT status. C’mon, Bron. Grab your Cleveland winter gear out of storage and make the move.”

After parting ways with Naz Reid in the trade that landed the Timberwolves new point guard LaMelo Ball, Minnesota is certainly in need of a big man who can stretch the floor.

James isn’t exactly the perimeter threat that Reid is, but defenses will certainly respect him, and he would be another threat on the floor pulling attention away from Edwards.

LeBron James More Likely Landing Spots

As Krawczynski points out, it’s highly unlikely that James decides on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final stop of his illustrious career.

Charania noted that the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat stand out as the top contenders to land James, putting the Timberwolves squarely behind the eight ball.

On the other hand, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed that James has instructed his agent, Rich Paul, “to talk to everyone around the league who is interested in him playing for them,” so he can mull over every offer.

Obviously, the Timberwolves could be one of those teams to reach out to Paul and give their pitch on what a fit with James could look like.

In the NBA, nothing is ever 100% off the table, and there could still be some hope that The King could suit up alongside Edwards.