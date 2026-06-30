Knicks Fit With LeBron James Called into Question After Lakers News

As far back as 2010’s The Decision, the New York Knicks have always been a rumored destination for one of the greatest players ever to touch a basketball court, LeBron James.

Summer 2026 should be no different, as James is set to test unrestricted free agency after spending the last eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, James isn’t concerned about money with his next contract and is prioritizing his “happiness” rather than cashing in.

If that’s the case, the Knicks may be able to fit the 41-year-old in on a veteran’s minimum contract.

But after all this time, would the addition of The King make sense in New York? Or has the ship sailed on James ever donning the orange and blue?

LeBron Doesn’t Make Sense in New York Anymore

Even if the New York Knicks could financially make it happen, the question remains if a LeBron-Knicks pairing even makes sense.

New York just won an NBA championship (for the first time since 1973) with a starting lineup and bench unit that were all in perfect sync with one another.

Each player put their egos and agendas aside to get the best out of one another, and adding James to the mix would certainly complicate that chemistry.

Would he immediately need a spot in the starting lineup? Would the NBA’s all-time leading scorer be comfortable coming off the bench?

That’s only a few of the questions that complicate a potential James-Knicks signing, and at this point it doesn’t seem like the greatest fit.

Newsday’s Steve Popper doesn’t think this should even be a conversation within Leon Rose’s front office.

“James is still a vital player. And the Knicks don’t need that. They won a championship this season with five starters as good as any in the league, but importantly, five that are each better as the sum of their parts. Could James be an upgrade on paper over Josh Hart or Mikal Bridges?” Wrote Popper.

“Sure, he’s arguably the greatest player in NBA history and even now at the end of his career he’s still an impact player. But the Knicks have been built to work together as a unit. Even multiple All-NBA standout Karl-Anthony Towns repeatedly talks about how his role has been to amplify Jalen Brunson. Brunson’s college teammates, Bridges and Hart, echo that sentiment, serving as complementary pieces.”

Knicks Not Named Top Contender For LeBron

Fortunately for the New York Knicks, it seems they’re not even at the top of the list of teams James is considering joining this summer.

ESPN’s Shams Charania named the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat as the three top contenders to land the legend, and all three of those teams make more sense than the Knicks.

Golden State would give James the opportunity to compete with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, two players also in the twilight of their careers.

Cleveland would be a homecoming for LeBron, allowing him to end his career where it began.

Finally, Miami would be another homecoming, but also gives James the opportunity to compete for a championship alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

All three spots give James easier paths to playing time than the Knicks would.