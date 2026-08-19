Timberwolves’ Tim Connelly Makes Eye-Opening LeBron James Admission

The Minnesota Timberwolves took their swing at LeBron James.

And Tim Connelly now sounds convinced they had a real chance.

Speaking on The Jon Krawczynski Show, the Timberwolves president of basketball operations offered his clearest account yet of Minnesota’s pursuit of James before the 41-year-old chose the Philadelphia 76ers.

Connelly said the conversations with James’ camp were steady and serious, with the basketball fit never really in question.

“I thought it was pretty consistent that they were really, really intrigued by the basketball fit,” Connelly said. “That was never a concern.”

At times, Connelly allowed himself to believe Minnesota might actually pull it off.

“One or two nights we had these long conversations,” he said. “He’s really, he’s really fired up about the basketball fit.”

That is a striking admission considering how crowded James’ market became after leaving the Lakers. Minnesota was among several contenders pursuing him, but Philadelphia eventually emerged with the winning pitch after adding Jaylen Brown earlier in the offseason.

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Timberwolves Thought LeBron James Fit Was Real

Minnesota’s appeal was obvious.

James would have joined Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, giving the Timberwolves another elite playmaker without forcing him to carry the defensive burden he once did.

Connelly said that exact setup appealed to James.

“It was always, ‘Hey, I really like playing with Ant, playing with Rudy, playing with Jaden,’” Connelly said. “I think [that] really intrigued him, especially playing between two elite defenders.”

The Wolves had publicly made their pitch before James made his decision. Connelly said in July that he hoped Minnesota’s roster and culture would appeal to James and other free agents.

Behind the scenes, the discussions apparently went considerably further.

Connelly described the dialogue as “consistent” and “constant,” with no meaningful lapses.

“We were encouraged,” he said.

Then Philadelphia changed the landscape.

Jaylen Brown Trade Changed LeBron Sweepstakes

Connelly admitted Minnesota did not anticipate the 76ers’ acquisition of Brown.

“We didn’t see the Jaylen Brown thing coming,” he said. “It was kind of a left-field thing.”

Philadelphia acquired Brown from Boston in a blockbuster that added the former Finals MVP to a core already featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Weeks later, James chose the Sixers on a two-year, $8 million contract, calling it the final decision of his career.

Connelly didn’t sound bitter about losing out.

“So you never want to get too excited,” he said. “He went to a great team, a great organization. Thankfully, he’s out of the West.”

That last part offers Minnesota at least one consolation.

The Timberwolves won’t have to deal with James during a Western Conference playoff run.

Still, Connelly made clear the organization believed it had something real before Philadelphia ultimately won the sweepstakes.

“We gave our best shot,” he said. “Unfortunately, he chose elsewhere.”

For Minnesota, missing out on James left the front office still searching for help at power forward.

But Connelly’s account suggests the Timberwolves came away with something else: validation that one of the biggest stars in league history seriously considered joining their core.