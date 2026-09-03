NBA 2K27 Review: New Features, Gameplay Impressions and More

The NBA 2K franchise constantly listens to player feedback, seeking new ways to improve and expand, and its latest installment may be its most thorough work yet.

Boasting several new game modes, a revamped defensive system, over 7000 new animations and a first-of-its-kind mobile app, NBA 2K27 could establish itself as the franchise’s crown jewel.

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Typically, an annual sports video game doesn’t offer major differences from its predecessor. NBA 2K27 breaks the mold, delivering massive upgrades and innovations that will keep players entertained throughout the NBA season.

NBA 2K27 Gameplay Impressions

I’ve been playing NBA 2K for over a decade and can confidently say that the latest installment feels different from past iterations.

This is by design, as the NBA 2K development team worked tirelessly to give players more control on both ends of the floor.

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Offensively, NBA 2K27 offers expanded dribbling customizations, meaning that there are more ways than ever to break down defenders and get to your shot. Ball handlers can now also execute step-through up-and-unders, a popular go-to move for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards, in the new game.

Shooting is a bit more difficult, which is a good thing. Just like in reality, the shooting motion has to be fluid and near-flawless to make a shot.

Gamers often stated that shooting was too easy in NBA 2K26. The development team heard the noise and made the proper adjustments.

Now, successfully hitting a shot with Rhythm Shooting strictly requires greening the Timing. Additionally, Rhythm Shooting has officially expanded to the free-throw line, making the transition seamless for players who shoot with the Pro Stick.

Lockdown Defense is Back in NBA 2K27

NBA 2K27 also offers massive upgrades on the defensive end of the floor. Key changes include an expanded Defensive Cutoff System, a new ball collision system and a new standing shot contest function.

As someone who takes pride in the defensive side of the ball, these changes are among my favorites. In previous iterations, on-ball defense often was not rewarded.

Scorers, especially All-Star-caliber talent, constantly held the advantage. That’s all changed in NBA 2K27, which offers a more balanced approach between offense and defense.

Plus, both ends of the court benefit from the tweaked takeover system, which now hones in on five areas: Shooting, Finishing, Playmaking, Defense, and Rebounding.

NBA 2K27 New Games Modes

In addition to the improved physics and customizations, NBA 2K27 is also loaded with new game modes.

Fire and Concrete, a new feature in NBA 2K27, allows players to embark on a journey from the G-League to the Association. Players won’t be alone on this challenging road, either. Long Beach rapper and actor Vince Staples voices “Cousin Cam,” who will support players on their NBA-bound path.

For its beloved myCAREER feature, NBA 2K27 offers new ways to play.

The changes begin with brand-new additions to myPLAYER Builder. Featuring new customizations and a reworked badge progression system, players can model their game after their favorite NBA and WNBA stars.

NBA 2K is also adding the myCAREER Eras mode, allowing players to compete in five playable eras with historically accurate rosters.

The five eras span from the Magic vs. Bird Era in the 1980s to the Steph Curry Era in 2016.

The City Welcomes All Hoopers

The competitive field of The City is far more expansive in NBA 2K27.

For the first time, NBA 2K is introducing co-ed mode in The City. This means that male and female players can team up (or compete) with each other.

Despite gender differences, NBA 2K noted that The City is an even playing field for all users.

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“All MyPLAYERs are built on the same framework. Guaranteeing gameplay parity where skill is the only differentiator. Players can customize their fit with thousands of women’s apparel options, spanning designer streetwear to WNBA favorites, and bring their MyPLAYER to run the court across every mode in The City,” the company said in a release.

NBA 2K27 Global Launch

With several new features to explore and thousands of new animations, I’ve hardly scratched the surface of what NBA 2K27 has to offer.

Still, since experiencing early access to the game at the NBA 2K27 Community Day last month, I can confidently say that it is among the franchise’s best entries.

No previous installment boasts the overall capabilities of NBA 2K27, and it will be difficult for future iterations to top it.

NBA 2K27 launches globally on Sept. 4 across PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2.