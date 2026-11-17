Angel Reese’s brother Julian had himself quite the Monday.

Julian, a power forward with the New Orleans Pelicans, actually pulled double duty.

He started his Monday in the G League, and he ended it in the NBA.

Here’s what you need to know.

Julian Reese Stats

Reese began his Monday in the NBA G League with the Laketown Squadron, the affiliate of the Pelicans.

All he did down there, in a game that started Monday morning as a matinee, was score 30 points and grab 18 rebounds.

In that outing, Reese shot 11-for-16 from the floor (missing his only 3-point attempt) while making 4-of-5 free throws.

Reese also had four assists, two steals and a block. He did turn the ball over three times. Reese was a plus-18 in his time on the floor.

Laketown rolled over the Oklahoma City Blue, 127-105.

And then the Pelicans called Reese up to the NBA roster for Monday night’s game.

Julian Reese NBA Timeline

Reese was an undrafted player out of Maryland who entered Monday night having played 18 career games in the NBA.

He appeared in 13 games last year for the Washington Wizards at the end of the season and actually averaged 30.9 minutes per game as the Wizards tanked at the end of the season. In that action, Reese averaged 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while adding 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks. He shot 52.9% from the floor.

This season for the Pelicans, Reese has appeared in five games and averaged 5.4 minutes per game, making half of his shots from the floor and both free throws he has attempted. It works out to averages of just 1.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game so far this season for Reese.

Reese has shown he can accumulate solid scoring and rebounding numbers in the G League, and he did it last year in the NBA without much to play for in Washington.

The Pelicans have only used him briefly so far this season, so Reese fans are waiting to see what he might be able to do if given some more run.

Reese might be tired on Monday after putting in work at the G League level, but he wouldn’t turn down an opportunity to get on the NBA floor if the chance presents itself.