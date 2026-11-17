The New Orleans Pelicans may have to attach draft picks to trade Dejounte Murray, who still has a lot of money left on his contract.

Murray has requested a trade away from New Orleans after being with the team since the 2024-25 season, following a trade from the Atlanta Hawks. The trade has not worked out well for either the team or the player, as Murray has often been injured and disappointing when healthy, while the Pelicans are among the worst teams in the NBA.

So, a trade is probably the best thing for both the player and the team. However, it might cost the Pelicans draft picks to move off Murray’s contract, which pays him $32.8 million this season, followed by a player option for $30.7 million for next year.

Pelicans Have to Pay to Trade Dejounte Murray

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Pelicans may have to cough up draft picks to move Murray’s contract.

“Now comes the hard part. In talking to several rival team officials, the sense is the market for Murray will be lukewarm at best. Murray’s reportedly interested in a trade to Phoenix—the Suns have a need for a starting point guard and a player (Jalen Green) they can swap—but it’s unclear how interested Phoenix is. Murray is two years removed from an Achilles tear. He played 14 games last season and is not a three-point threat. He will collect $33 million this season and has a player option for $31 million for the next one. Two team officials I talked to said they would ask for a first-round pick to absorb Murray’s contract,” Mannix wrote.

Pelicans Don’t Want to Do It

While Murray might want to be traded, the Pelicans do not want to give up draft picks in order to move off his deal after they already paid Dyson Daniels and two first-round picks to get him from the Hawks in the first place.

“That’s not what New Orleans’s Joe Dumars-led front office is looking to do. The sense I get is the Pelicans are happy to move off Murray—Jeremiah Fears, a promising second-year playmaker, is the point guard of the future—but they want value back in return. Dumars didn’t acquire Murray himself, but after the Pelicans paid a steep price (Dyson Daniels and a pair of first-round picks) my early read is they don’t just want to offload him,” Mannix wrote.