Dejounte Murray‘s desire for a fresh start has made him one of the NBA’s early trade names. But a potential deal sending the New Orleans Pelicans guard to the Phoenix Suns for Jalen Green appears to be further away than speculation suggests.

NBA insider Marc Stein said Monday that Phoenix has expressed exploratory interest in Murray. However, the teams have not engaged in substantive discussions about exchanging the two guards.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s Deals and Dunks, Stein pushed back on the assumption that Green would automatically become the centerpiece of a Murray trade.

The clarification leaves New Orleans with an unresolved question: Can the Pelicans find a suitable return for Murray before the Feb. 11 trade deadline?

Dejounte Murray Trade Talks With Suns Have Not Advanced

Stein acknowledged that Phoenix has looked into acquiring Murray, whose trade request has fueled speculation about his future with New Orleans.

However, he suggested that much of the Green-for-Murray discussion has been driven by their comparable salaries rather than actual negotiations.

“People are jumping to the conclusion of Jalen Green for Murray because their salaries match,” Stein said.

The insider then clarified that the proposed exchange has not progressed into meaningful discussions.

“To this point, there hasn’t been any substantive discussion there,” he said.

That assessment follows previous reporting linking Murray to Phoenix.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Murray’s camp viewed the Suns as a desirable destination and hoped a deal involving Green could materialize.

NBA insider Chris Haynes subsequently reported that Phoenix had registered interest in Murray.

But interest does not necessarily lead to a trade.

Stein emphasized that the proposed player-for-player exchange has yet to gain traction.

He also stopped short of ruling out the possibility of future negotiations.

What Jalen Green Trade Update Means for Pelicans

For New Orleans, Green represents an intriguing potential return.

The 24-year-old guard offers explosive scoring ability and could give the Pelicans another young offensive weapon as they evaluate their long-term direction.

However, his early-season struggles have raised questions about his consistency.

Green entered Monday averaging 11.8 points, well below his previous production.

He scored nine points on 4-of-11 shooting during Phoenix’s 131-123 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Murray, meanwhile, has averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season.

The former All-Star could provide Phoenix with a more experienced playmaker alongside Devin Booker.

His trade value, however, must also be weighed against his recent injury history, including a torn Achilles tendon.

New Orleans has additional reasons to explore its options.

The Pelicans have struggled to establish momentum, suffering consecutive home losses to Brooklyn, Memphis and Denver.

Their rough start has increased scrutiny of the roster and its long-term direction.

Moving Murray could create an opportunity to reshape the backcourt, but the Pelicans would need an acceptable return.

Green’s name has surfaced as a possibility.

For now, Stein’s latest report suggests that the most widely discussed trade scenario remains little more than a possibility.

Murray’s future in New Orleans is still uncertain, and the Suns have not emerged as a confirmed destination.